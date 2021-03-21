NCSU Shifts Some Schools Remote Due To Rising Cases In Region

Orleans County school officials announced that two schools would shift to remote learning this week due in part to the rising number of cases in the area.
North Country Superintendent John Castle announced the decision for Derby Elementary School and North Country Union High School and Career Center in a letter to school community members Saturday evening.
In the last 2 weeks there have been 160 new coronavirus cases identified in Orleans County, many but not all of which would be attributed to the outbreak at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
“As most of you likely know, we’ve been experiencing a substantial increase in positive cases in Orleans Country over the past week or more. Understandably, the increase in community transmission of the virus inevitably results in more positive cases in schools,” wrote Castle. “Given the number of cases, for both students and staff, we’ve experienced over the past week at both Derby Elementary School and North Country Union High School & Career Center, we have determined that it is most prudent to switch to remote instruction for both of those schools next week.”
Castle said the school system will continue to work closely with the Vermont Department of Health to monitor the SU’s status.
“We are not considering closing any other schools at this time, but we all must recognize how fluid this situation is across our extended school-community and things can change quickly,” added Castle.
Castle noted that the health and well-being of both students and staff is the top priority.
“I believe our schools have done an exceptional job ensuring schools are safe and navigating positive cases when they have occurred. Given the high number of cases in recent days, we are concerned about the potential for transmission within schools. Hence, our rationale for pivoting to remote learning for Derby and all remote for the high school and career center instead of the hybrid we’ve been in since the start of the year,” said Castle.
“It is extremely important for everyone across our school-community to maintain all necessary precautions to mitigate the virus. We are optimistic that access to vaccines for school staff, and eventually all adults across our State, will greatly diminish the presence of the virus. However, we must recognize that it will take a while for that to happen, and children below the age of 16 will not be vaccinated for still some time,” wrote Castle. “We must continue to make good decisions regarding social interactions and persist with the practices of wearing masks, washing hands and physical distancing. Our schools are committed to continuing to implement all guidelines established by the Vermont Department of Health and Department of Education. We need the help of families and community members to keep schools safe, healthy and open for in-person learning.”
