NCUHS Board Supports Student Plan For Safe Sex

Seniors Aylina Gentley and Lindsay Wiggett have earned support from board members for better access to condoms at North Country Union High School for student health reasons. (File Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — Seniors seeking to improve student health earned support from the North Country Union High School board Tuesday evening for their plan to increase access for condoms at the school.

Principal Chris Young said Wednesday that he will be working with students Aylina Gentley and Lindsay Wiggett to implement a new school procedure for more condom access at the school’s wellness center.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments