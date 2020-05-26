NCUHS Grads Will Enjoy Vehicle Parade Friday

NEWPORT CITY — Vehicles bearing North Country Union High School graduates will parade through the school campus at 2:30 p.m. Friday with fire trucks leading the way.
The parade will assemble at 2 p.m. at the East Side Restaurant parking lot, officials said Tuesday.
The route is from the East Side to Landing Street and then toward Duchess Street and Veterans Avenue. The parade will turn right on to the bus loop at the school campus.
The parade will roll through the bus loop and then turn right onto Veterans Avenue again to roll past the Legion parking lot and then end at the intersection of Freeman Street and Bluff Road, where graduates’ vehicles will leave the area.
Anyone who wants to see the parade can park at the NCCC parking lot, the NCUHS lot, and the Legion lot.
All participants and viewers must remain in their vehicles and practice social distancing, school officials advised.
Only vehicles that are registered, insured, and legally permitted on the streets are allowed in the parade or to park to watch it. No ATVs will be allowed since these streets, except for Landing Street, are not open to ATVs.
There will be no floats, but graduates can decorate their vehicles.
Graduates and spectators are asked to keep music and engine noise to a reasonable level for the area residents.
In other graduation news, the school board voted to pay for all graduation costs for the seniors, including caps, gowns, photographs and signs.
Graduation is a combination drive-through and traditional stage walk to receive diplomas beginning at 10 a.m. June 6. With 160 students divided into four groups, the drive-through and stage walk is expected to take four to five hours.
To get their caps and gowns before graduation, seniors will receive directions on a “drive-through” system with a schedule to allow them to get to the school beginning June 1.
And beginning June 8, students in grades nine through 11 will get a schedule to drop off materials and pick up any personal belongings.
