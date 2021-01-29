NCUHS, Jr High Bus Drivers Test Positive, Schools Go Remote

The Falcon flies at North Country Union High School in Newport City where school will be remote next week after bus drivers, staff tested positive for COVID-19. (File Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — Four bus drivers at North Country Union High School and Career Center in Newport City and the junior high in Derby Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

Several other drivers are awaiting test results, and several other employees also tested positive this week.

