NCUHS Principal Proposes Special Graduation Ceremony For June 6

NEWPORT CITY — North Country Union High School seniors really want to walk across a stage – in cap and gown and in front of family and friends – to receive their diploma come graduation day June 6.
So Principal Chris Young, with the support of the student steering committee and parents, is proposing a special ceremony that mixes the traditional with the drive-through that’s been used at schools across the U.S. this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan will go before the NCUHS board Tuesday evening.
“What is most important to them is that they get to wear cap and gown and walk across the stage and physically receive their diploma,” Young said Friday.
That means students and their family members will drive up to the stage in front of the school on the bus lane. Students will get out, walk up on the stage, receive their diploma from Young and a handful of other school leaders, all of whom will wear masks and observe social distancing, and then wave, and drive off.
Managing that with 160 graduates will take four to five hours, Young said. Graduation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6 and run through mid-afternoon.
It will be a long day for school leaders, Young admitted.
“It’s worth it. They deserve it.”
The effort to keep the fond traditions while adapting to the times satisfies family and students alike.
“What they really wanted was a chance to get together,” Young said of the seniors.
But given the guidance from the Vermont governor, that’s not possible, he said.
They had talked about setting up graduation in the auditorium, with small groups of graduates and their families going in and out at a time. But the logistics were daunting.
“It would take a week,” Young said.
The traditional/drive-through option is the most positive plan they could come up with.
“We are anticipating a pretty high turnout,” Young said.
How It Will Work
The students will be divided into four groups of 40 students each, estimating that each group will take about an hour to an hour and 15 minutes.
Each student will be allowed to have two vehicles of family members, which Young noted is more than what is usually allowed in the gym for graduation because there are so many students in the graduating class at NCUHS.
The school will devise a queue of the vehicles - one group at a time - in the parking lot that will roll toward the stage as the ceremony begins for each group.
Somewhere in between each group, Young said, the presenters will grab some lunch.
The speeches and award presentations will be offered remotely on the school website and social media pages.
The entire ceremony will be recorded and posted online and possibly on local media, like MOO-92 and NEK-TV, Young said. He intends to reach out to local media as soon as the board approves of the plan.
Young, school leaders and the student steering committee started working on graduation when they received guidance from the state on May 8.
They are still trying to decide how to present the diploma, whether to put the diploma on a table for the student to pickup or some other method to observe social distancing.
And then the school hopes to hold an informal parade May 29 through Newport City of the graduating class, Young said. He has already reached out to Acting Police Chief Travis Bingham to begin discussing details. A time will be announced, he said.
The school has already given out signs with the yearbook photo of each graduate for families to put on their lawns. They popped up around the school district in recent days.
The school leaders are working to make sure students can meet their graduation requirements given the school closure order. Students who need extra time to complete their courses due to the remote learning situation will still be able to participate int he ceremony, receiving certificates of attendance, Young proposed.
