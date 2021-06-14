NEWPORT CITY — “It was a great day!”
That summed up the feeling of graduates and guests alike at the 54th Commencement of North Country Union High School on Saturday - the first time graduation has been held outdoors in years.
Mother Nature seemed to like the idea, gracing the football field filled with graduates and guests with sunny mild weather.
The graduates gathered on the bleachers and families in groups on the football field. Two tents were set up for those who wanted a bit of shade.
“Everything went off without a hitch,” said John Castle, superintendent of North Country Supervisory Union, who participated in the ceremony.
“All the planning and prep by everyone is much appreciated,” Castle said afterward. “Nice to see everyone’s smiling faces!”
After the ceremony, Principal Chris Young just wanted to say “how cooperative and thankful our graduates and their families were to be able to be together to celebrate the graduates’ achievements.”
Young welcomed the Class of 2021 and families to the ceremony,
“I can’t tell you how much it means to me to be able to be here together, celebrating with you all, the accomplishments of our graduates,” Young said in a prepared speech.
“You may notice that I am speaking to you without a mask. Between being outdoors, being physically distant, and attesting to vaccinations, we are able to allow those who are comfortable to remove their masks.”
Young said this graduation is special, not just because his son was graduating but also because of the special relationships formed during the difficult times of the pandemic.
He said the past year and a half was not a waste.
“To characterize it as such would be to diminish the hard work and resilience that each of the graduates has shown in his or her own way throughout the pandemic and throughout their high school careers.”
Valedictorian Ruth Petzoldt said she watched her kindergarten dream of being a doctor vanish when she almost passed out at the sign of blood when her brother cut his leg.
Then the dream of being a chef went up in smoke when she burned her mac and cheese in the microwave.
Now she still dreams of helping others. She urged fellow grads to hold on to some dreams but adapt others without fear.
Salutatorian Jackson Young said the class has demonstrated its strength despite adversity.
“This past year has challenged us and everyone around us in ways that we would have never imagined back in 2019,” Young said.
“But instead of feeling sorry for ourselves and doing the bare minimum just to get by, I have seen my peers, and the community around us find happiness in small ways, even in this year marked with loss and sadness.
“However, even with small wins sprinkled in every once in a while, there is no denying that COVID has been awful.”
The community lives with winter by revelling in winter sports.
“This community is resilient and that is why it does not surprise me how well we have pushed through this year despite our circumstances. COVID made things harder for just about every person involved in this high school, but that didn’t stop us from succeeding.”
Senior Class President Molly Patenaude said her class made it through what she liked to call “Corona times.”
She thanked Chris in the cafeteria for ice cream sandwiches, Young’s song choices, the maintenance crew for cleaning up the messes, the DECA students’ style, the best snack class and learning the value of Roth IRAs.
She told classmates to “never surrender!”
The graduates of NCUHS are:
Adam Abbott, Addison Abbott, Matthew Abbott, Ireland Abdo, Matthew Allen, Hannah Amyot, Bailey Arkley, Emma Austin, Alexis Bailey, Tisha Bailey, Julia Baker, Julia Ballinger, Gabriel Baraw, Shauna Baraw, Mana Barrett, Faith Barry, Maeve Bathalon, Olive Beachesne, James Beede-Skinner, Kayla Birk, Amanda Bissonette, Jeffrey Blais, Curtis Bonneau, Emma Bowen, Tyler Brasseur, Amber Brown, Corbin Brueck, Alexis Burger, Alicia Burger, Amelia Burger, Diamond Bussiere, Monica Caffrey, Bella Carlos, Jordan Carpenter, Bryce Champney, Korey Champney, Adrianna Chaput, Noah Cheney, Sterling Choquette, Aliza Coburn, Abbigail Coderre, Jeanette Coderre, Markita Coderre, Chloe Coleman, Ethan Cota, Adam Curtin-Sykes, Ashley Daigle, Aliza Desrochers, Ryan Devan, Isaac Driver, Jordan Eastman, Zachary Ellis, Kaylee Emerson, Shawn Fearino, MacLaren Flanders, Riann Fortin, Martha Fritsch, Jacob Garrow, Tucker Gerrow, Tatum Geoffrey-Kimball, Chelsealynn Glodgett, Haley Goff, Abigal Gonyaw, David Gratton, Brandon Grenier, Devin Grenier, Bryce Gunn, Arley Hale, Caydon Hamel, Kelly Hastings, Jackie Hatin, Dominic Hilliker, Coral Huff, Geovanni Isabelle, Christopher Johnson, Jazmine Judd, Hunter Kelley, Mercedes Labbee, Chris Lahue, Braiden Lamadeleine, Daniel Lanoue, Jeremy Lapan-Ward, Alan Laplume, Isaiah Laplume, Jared Larivee, Connor Lathe, Dylan Lavigne, Christian Lecchi, Elizabeth Lemay, Molly Lepage, Emily Letourneau, Joseph Letourneau, Natalie Limlaw, Robert Linendoll, Benjamin Longley, Hannah Loukes, Tyler Lucas, Francesca Lynch, J. Mackenzie, Nathan Maple, McKenna Marquis, McKenna Marsh, Charlotte Martin, Kyle Martin, Hunter Masson, Brianna Matten, Brylee Mayhew, Sage McCarthy, Ericka Mead, Derek Medley, Kameron Melendez, Logan Merrill, Abigail Messier, David Mohamed, Matthew Moore, Trysten Morgan, Andrew Morin, Matthew Morrison, Shayne Morse, Danik Muise, Jacob Musgrove, Sarah Nadeau, Braeden Niles, Molly Patenaude, Cadence Pepin, Kendra Pepin, Abigail Pettengill, Ruth Petzoldt, Hailey Pothier, Marta Potter, Jasmine Poulin, Mya Poulin, Cameron Poutre, Cameron Provost, Hunter Prue, Jada Prue, Kaden Prue, Diane Pucci, Andrew Randall, Skylar Randall, Bruce Reagan, Logan Richardson, Brianna Rice, Levi Rondeau, Riley Sanville, Magnolia Siana-Wolf, Kendal Simmons, Victoria Simmons, Conlon St. John, Adam Sykes, Jacob Sylvester, Celeste Tanguay, Hunter Taylor, Ethan Theroux, Erika Tuller, Patrick Tuller, Ashlyn Vonheeder, Barbara Wainwright, Emily Wilkie, Camden Willis, Isaiah Willis, Alexis Wood, Olivia Wood, Jackson Young and Victoria Young.
