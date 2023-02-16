Completion of the 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail missed a Feb. 1 mark, but it’s imminent, and officials took time with state senators on Wednesday to promote the regional recreational asset.

Jackie Cassino, who serves as the Vermont Agency of Transportation Rail Trails Program Manager, appeared before the Senate Transportation Committee to share trail management plans. On the committee are two of the three Northeast Kingdom senators: Sen. Russ Ingalls, R-Essex, and Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia. The trail passes through Kitchel’s hometown of Danville.

