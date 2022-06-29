Nearly 1,000 Young Children Receive Vaccine In Vermont

Nearly 1,000 of Vermont’s youngest children received the COVID vaccine in the first days of eligibility.
According to Vermont Immunization Registry, 973 children between the ages of 6 months and 4 years had received their first COVID vaccine shot as of Wednesday morning. The vaccine was authorized for use on June 18. There are about 26,000 Vermont children in the age bracket.
According to Ben Truman, Public Health Communication Officer with the Vermont Department of Health, vaccination progress in this age bracket will soon be incorporated into the state’s Vaccine Dashboard, which continues to be updated by state officials.
According to the latest dashboard report, which currently shows data for ages 5 and up, 59% of Vermonters are “up to date” on their vaccination, meaning they have received all recommended doses, including boosters. In the Northeast Kingdom, those numbers are 35% up to date in Essex County, 49% in Orleans and 52% in Caledonia. This is the lowest 3 counties in the state, along with Franklin, which matches the 52% in Caledonia. The highest rate of being up to date is 66% in Chittenden, Grand Isle and Washington.
The Health Department website continues to be updated with the latest information about COVID, the vaccine, clinics and more.
According to the week’s surveillance report, the COVID metrics state officials are monitoring continue to show favorable signs. Statewide community levels are low as of June 25, with a weekly case count of 653 confirmed cases (an increase of 7 from the prior week), 33 total hospital admissions with COVID (a decrease of 9 from the prior week), and only 1.47% of the state’s hospital beds being occupied by a COVID patient (also down from the prior week). Under 3% of emergency visits are presenting COVID-like illness, the lowest since March.
Wastewater monitoring in Brighton shows a decrease while in Troy/Jay an increase in the last 15 days.
Recent cases have been most prevalent among 30-39-year-olds, according to confirmed case reports.
There is one reported outbreak in Orleans county.
According to Health Department data, the Northeast Kingdom saw its first day with no confirmed cases in about 10 months on June 25. The last time the NEK had 0 confirmed cases was on Aug. 17. The region’s 7-day average for new cases has been between 5 and 7 cases per day for just over a week.
No COVID-related deaths have been reported in the NEK since June 2. The state has seen 11 deaths in June as of the 28th.
