Nearly Half Kingdom East Board Seats Open

Nearly half of the Kingdom East Supervisory Union board seats are open this year at town meeting.
In a typical year 5 seats of the 15-member board are open, but this year, due to a vacancy and member departure there are 7 open seats. Typically, each board member serves three years per term, however when a seat is open prematurely a replacement is elected for the remainder of the existing term.
There are four uncontested seats this year.
They are 2 three-year terms in Lyndon being sought by current member Lindsay Carpenter and Michael Codding. In Newark, there is one year remaining on a three-year term sought by current member Lila Leonard. And there is a three-year term in Sheffield sought by current member Biff Mahoney.
This year there will also be 3 races. The first is for a three-year term in Burke sought by current member Alyssa May and candidates Scott Davis Jr. and Dan Tanner; a three-year term in Concord sought by current member Julie Gist and candidates Holly Brown and Mat Johnson; and a three-year term in Sutton which is currently vacant and sought by Nicholas Pike and Jessica Williams.
While the board seats are assigned proportionately to each of the eight towns in Kingdom East based on town population and candidates must live in the town where the seat is assigned, the residents in all the towns cast votes for all the board seats.
“Each representative serves on the Board for all Kingdom East (representatives do not represent just their town, they represent all schools),” stated KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns in a letter prepared for board members as well as KESD faculty and staff. “This means if you live in any one town, you have the opportunity to vote for candidates from all other towns.”
Botzojorns reminded KESD employees that they are not permitted to use school time or resources to advocate for or against the budget or candidates, but she did urge everyone to register to vote and to become informed by reviewing annual reports that will be available soon.
The KESD finance committee will hold an online informational presentation for the public on the budget on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. A link to the Zoom meeting will be available on the KESD website prior to the meeting. A copy of the proposed budget is also available on the KESD website.
Last month, the KESD Board members approved a budget request of $37.9 million, which is about 6.5% above the current year’s budget. The budget, if passed, would result in slightly higher property tax bills, driven in part by the member town’s shifting Common Level of Appraisals. At the time of the budget decision and based on preliminary details from the state, the effect on property taxes on a $150,000 house would range from a $137 increase in Burke to a $21 increase on the same valued home in Wheelock.
The KESD elections and budget vote will be held by Australian ballot in the member towns of Burke, Concord, Lunenburg, Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock on traditional Town Meeting day, Tuesday, March 1.
