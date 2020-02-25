NEWPORT CITY — Scores of winter swimmers will descend on the city beginning Friday for the Sixth Annual Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival on Lake Memphremagog.

The three-day event is hosted by Kingdom Games and The East Side Restaurant & Pub. Participants will swim 25, 50, 100, and 200-meter distances in a 25-meter, two-lane pool cut in the ice Thursday by Michael Booth and his brother Shawn of Irasburg.

