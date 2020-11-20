NECC Inmate Sues For Medication

A masked staff member at the Northeast Correctional Complex walks from the prison facility on Friday, April 18, 2020, to watch a caravan of supporters roll past the facility. (Photo by Dana Gray)

An inmate at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury is suing the Vermont Department of Corrections for his medicine.

Benjamin Gaughan has filed a lawsuit in Caledonia Superior Court naming Interim DOC Commissioner James Baker, NECC Superintendent Nora Quinn, and the prison contract medical provider VitalCore Health Strategies as defendants.

