NECC Staffer Among Nine New Positive Cases In The DOC

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Vermont Department Of Corrections announced Thursday that a staff member at Northeast Correctional Complex on Route 5 has tested positive for the coronavirus. The NECC staff member was one of nine new positive tests in the DOC system statewide.

The positive cases include four inmates at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, three staff members at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, and one staff member at the St. Albans office of the Vermont Department of Probation and Parole.

Full lockdowns are now in place at all three affected correctional facilities, as well as at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington as a “standard mitigation response” to positive staff cases at each facility, said the DOC in its press release.

DOC officials say there are currently 14 positive staff members and seven positive inmates in its system.

In total, 58 staff members and 251 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since March of 2020.

“Vermont is currently the only state in the nation with zero COVID-related deaths among correctional staff or incarcerated individuals,” reads the press release.

The Vermont Health Department is coordinating with the DOC on contact tracing and outbreak testing.

