NECC Staffer Among Nine New Positive Cases In The DOC

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Vermont Department Of Corrections announced Thursday that a staff member at Northeast Correctional Complex on Route 5 has tested positive for the coronavirus. The NECC staff member was one of nine new positive tests in the DOC system statewide.
The positive cases include four inmates at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, three staff members at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, and one staff member at the St. Albans office of the Vermont Department of Probation and Parole.
Full lockdowns are now in place at all three affected correctional facilities, as well as at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington as a “standard mitigation response” to positive staff cases at each facility, said the DOC in its press release.
DOC officials say there are currently 14 positive staff members and seven positive inmates in its system.
In total, 58 staff members and 251 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since March of 2020.
“Vermont is currently the only state in the nation with zero COVID-related deaths among correctional staff or incarcerated individuals,” reads the press release.
The Vermont Health Department is coordinating with the DOC on contact tracing and outbreak testing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.