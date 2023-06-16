Need For Building Inspector Discussed In Whitefield

WHITEFIELD — Does the town need a building inspector?
The issue was raised again at the Select Board meeting on June 12.
Resident December Rust described failed efforts to address a front porch at 30 Elm St., where he rents an apartment.
Rust said he notified his out-of-state landlord and Fire Chief John Ross about the porch. The landlord did not fix it, and Ross performed a visual inspection in February but took no further action, he said. Last month, Rust said, he fell through the “rotten, dilapidated” porch.
“I’m concerned things are being overlooked in this town,” Rust said. “Other places in town are dilapidated and have issues, or will have issues.”
The Select Board nodded.
However, they said, Chief Ross is the town’s health officer, not a building inspector.
Whitefield does not have a building inspector, and efforts to establish the position have been unsuccessful.
The Select Board discussed hiring a municipal zoning officer to enforce permit compliance a year ago.
During talks, they looked at creating a joint position with another town to reduce costs and funding Whitefield’s share through Planning Board fees to minimize taxpayer impact.
Those discussions proved fruitless.
At the time, Select Board Chair John Tholl said, “It’s something we need, but we can’t find a way to make it work. We’d like to have it, but the biggest trouble is figuring out how to pay for it.”
Elaborating on June 12, he said permit fees won’t generate enough money to pay for the position, and raising those fees was impractical.
“[Those fees] would have to go up astronomically, and that is something we don’t want to do,” he said. “It already costs enough to live in this country.”
