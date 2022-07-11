Negligent Homicide Case Against Waterford Man Sent To Settlement Conference

After a pre-trial management conference scheduled for May was canceled, a 3-year-old negligent homicide case against a Waterford man accused of using his cell phone when his car collided with a motorcyclist is going to a felony settlement conference.
The settlement conference, a confidential proceeding managed by an outside judge to assist all parties and those impacted reach a mutually agreed resolution, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12, at Grafton Superior Court.
The defendant, Derek Holbrook, 22, was indicted by a grand jury in November 2020 on a Class B felony count of negligent homicide in the death of Joshua Yeargle, 44, of Littleton.
The charge carries a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
The collision that would result in the death of Yeargle several days later occurred shortly before 5 p.m. July 2, 2019, in Littleton.
Holbrook was behind the wheel of a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer while traveling northbound on Route 125 and Yeargle was riding a 1999 Honda VT750C motorcycle in the opposite direction, said prosecutors.
Focusing on the device, authorities say Holbrook failed to maintain his attention on the road in front of him and made a left-hand turn onto Interstate 93 while not in the designated turn lane, without using a turn signal, and failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.