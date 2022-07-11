Negligent Homicide Case Against Waterford Man Sent To Settlement Conference
Derek Holbrook

After a pre-trial management conference scheduled for May was canceled, a 3-year-old negligent homicide case against a Waterford man accused of using his cell phone when his car collided with a motorcyclist is going to a felony settlement conference.

The settlement conference, a confidential proceeding managed by an outside judge to assist all parties and those impacted reach a mutually agreed resolution, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12, at Grafton Superior Court.

The defendant, Derek Holbrook, 22, was indicted by a grand jury in November 2020 on a Class B felony count of negligent homicide in the death of Joshua Yeargle, 44, of Littleton.

The charge carries a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.

The collision that would result in the death of Yeargle several days later occurred shortly before 5 p.m. July 2, 2019, in Littleton.

Holbrook was behind the wheel of a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer while traveling northbound on Route 125 and Yeargle was riding a 1999 Honda VT750C motorcycle in the opposite direction, said prosecutors.

Focusing on the device, authorities say Holbrook failed to maintain his attention on the road in front of him and made a left-hand turn onto Interstate 93 while not in the designated turn lane, without using a turn signal, and failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

It was then when Holbrook collided with Yeargle in the southbound lane, they said.

Yeargle died three days later at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, where he had been transported from the hospital in Littleton.

Holbrook was uninjured, said police.

If a resolution is not reached after Tuesday’s settlement conference, a final pre-trial conference is scheduled for July 22.

Holbrook is being represented by defense attorney Mark Sisti, of Chichester.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Grafton County Attorney Antonia Barry.

According to a Vermont State Police report, Holbrook was arrested by VSP in May 2018 in Concord for driving under the influence. He was 18 at the time.

