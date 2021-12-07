Negligent Homicide Case Proceeds Against Waterford Man

A negligent homicide case is proceeding against a Waterford man accused of using his cell phone while driving at the moment he struck and killed a Littleton motorcyclist coming the other way.
The final pre-trial conference that had been scheduled for Dec. 1 and then extended to Jan. 26 has been canceled after Derek Holbrook, 22, waived his right to a speedy trial and filed a motion to continue the case to 2022.
In November 2020, Holbrook was indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on a Class B felony count of negligent homicide, a charge punishable by a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
At about 4:45 p.m. on July 2, 2019, in Littleton, prosecutors said Holbrook, behind the wheel of a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer, caused the death of Joshua Yeargle, 44, who was riding a 1999 Honda VT750C motorcycle, while driving northbound on Route 135 in Littleton.
With his focus on the device, they said Holbrook failed to keep his attention on the road and made a left-hand turn onto Interstate 93 while not in the designated turn lane, and without using a turn signal and failing to yield to oncoming traffic, and then collided with Yeargle, who was in the southbound lane.
According to his obituary, Yeargle died three days later, on July 5, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, where he was transported from Littleton Regional Healthcare.
Holbrook sustained no injuries in the collision, said police.
According to court papers, New Hampshire State Police Trooper Christopher Pieniazek, the lead investigator in the case with NHSP’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team, will be available for a deposition or to testify at a trial in February 2022.
Holbrook is being represented by defense attorney Mark Sisti, of Chichester.
According to a Vermont State Police report, Holbrook, then 18, was arrested in Concord by VSP in May 2018 on a charge of driving under the influence.
