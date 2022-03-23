WHITEFIELD — A deal is brewing.
The Select Board on Monday expressed willingness to negotiate the sale of the former Brown Street Furniture Building.
Sara Dunn and Shane Morton have requested an abatement on more than $120,000 in unpaid property, water, and sewer taxes before closing on the 48,000-square-foot factory space, 17,000-square-foot warehouse and 12 acres of land.
Terms under discussion would waive more than $56,000 in past-due interest, but require Dunn and Morton to pay approximately $65,000 in tax liens and back utility bills, according to figures provided by the town. Actual amounts may vary.
The matter is under review by town counsel.
Select Board members expressed general support for the proposed compromise.
“Is it a perfect idea? Heck no. But I’d rather see it back on the tax rolls than sit empty and have back taxes owed,” said Select Board member John Tholl.
Dunn declined to speak on the negotiations.
Previously, Dunn and Morton were are uncertain if they would proceed without an abatement, due to risks associated with the property.
Dunn said renovation of the dilapidated building would cost approximately $1 million and would involve environmental cleanup. That includes the removal of 250-linear feet of contaminated floor caulk.
Dunn and Morton would like to convert the former Brown Street Furniture site into a mixed-use facility for multiple occupants. They envision warehouse and distribution space for two tenants and office space for another. They estimate it will take five years to fully realize their plan.
Dunn and Morton are entrepreneurs who have steadily grown their local business interests.
Dunn owns Shear Destiny Salon & Day Spa; Morton runs logging outfit MD Trucking; and both co-manage S&S Properties, a six-year-old property renovation and rental company.
Through S&S Properties they have rehabbed commercial and residential properties “from scratch.”
Brown Street Furniture was a 45-year-old, furniture-making business that produced custom-made, high-end furniture products that were sold across the United States and Canada. It was once Whitefield’s largest employer.
It was sold to Massachusetts investors in 2008, experienced brief growth, then ran into cash flow problems during the great recession. By 2012 it had closed.
In 2013, Reg Abbott purchased it at auction for $122,500, well below its then-assessed value of $1.1 million.
Since then, much of the property has fallen into disrepair.
Today, Abbott owes more than $200,000 in town and federal liens.
For a time, it served as a warehouse for his business, Family Furniture, which has locations in Littleton and Derby, Vt.
Reached in April 2021, Abbott described the building as an albatross.
“I just want someone to pay the back taxes and take the building over,” he said.
Towards the end of last year, a Level 2 environmental assessment of the site found low levels of contamination.
The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services identified mostly minor issues and determined that costly cleanup was not required.
Town officials expressed relief that the site contamination was modest. Some have suggested moving the town garage to the 12-acre Brown Street Furniture property, to replace the current, outdated facility located across the street.
That idea remains under consideration.
