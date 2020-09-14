After more than two years of unsuccessful negotiations between the prosecution and defense, a settlement conference has been scheduled for the man charged in the double fatal crash that killed his passenger and Georgia woman in another car who was about to start her first day on the job as a nurse at Littleton Regional Healthcare.

Richard A. Maker, 25, of Littleton, is charged at Grafton Superior Court with two Class A felony counts of negligent homicide driving under the influence in the deaths of Brodie Leavitt, 19, a 2016 Littleton High School graduate, and Doresa Harrell, 60, who had moved to Littleton from Georgia to work at LRH.

