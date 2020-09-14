Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Unsuccessful negotiations between the prosecution and defense has lead to a settlement conference to try to resolve the 2018 case of Richard Maker, charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of two people who died after police said he struck another vehicle while speeding and driving under the influence. (Courtesy photo)
Debris from two cars covers Route 135/St. Johnsbury Road following a collision that killed Doresa Harrell, a recent arrival to Littleton, and Brodie Leavitt, of Littleton, in the early morning hours of July 9, 2018. (Photo courtesy of N.H. State Police)
Unsuccessful negotiations between the prosecution and defense has lead to a settlement conference to try to resolve the 2018 case of Richard Maker, charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of two people who died after police said he struck another vehicle while speeding and driving under the influence. (Courtesy photo)
Debris from two cars covers Route 135/St. Johnsbury Road following a collision that killed Doresa Harrell, a recent arrival to Littleton, and Brodie Leavitt, of Littleton, in the early morning hours of July 9, 2018. (Photo courtesy of N.H. State Police)
After more than two years of unsuccessful negotiations between the prosecution and defense, a settlement conference has been scheduled for the man charged in the double fatal crash that killed his passenger and Georgia woman in another car who was about to start her first day on the job as a nurse at Littleton Regional Healthcare.
Richard A. Maker, 25, of Littleton, is charged at Grafton Superior Court with two Class A felony counts of negligent homicide driving under the influence in the deaths of Brodie Leavitt, 19, a 2016 Littleton High School graduate, and Doresa Harrell, 60, who had moved to Littleton from Georgia to work at LRH.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.