SUTTON — An ongoing neighbor dispute originating in concerns over a vicious dog that killed nine goats has led to a new complaint — that a different dog owned by the same people recently attacked the neighbor when he attempted to herd his next-door neighbors’ seven baby goats back onto their property.
The newest complaint was filed by the homeowner, Kayla Merchant who lives at 7064 U.S. Route 5, and was the subject of a hearing before the town’s Select Board on Thursday evening via Zoom. She said her fiancé, Zach Pouliot, was attacked by the dog belonging to her neighbors, the Rolfes.
A little more than a month ago, Crystal and Jake Rolfe, who live at 7079 U.S. Route 5 in Sutton, were the subject of a hearing before the Sutton Select Board, over allegations that a dog they owned and later euthanized, killed their neighbor’s two goats, as well as seven goats belonging to the Rolfes.
After deliberating behind closed doors on the new complaint, the board found that the dog in question is potentially vicious and a $200 fine was imposed, due to the conditions earlier imposed by the board related to the family’s dogs.
“He’s got to be chained and confined,” said Board Chair Denis Royer, “we could have you muzzle him, too, but we’re not going to go that far.”
Royer said, “We feel there is the potential of him being a vicious dog.”
“He has to be chained or confined at all times,” stressed Selectman Tim Simpson. “You’ve got to keep him under control. That’s the way it is.”
Simpson said, “If he’s not confined, he could go off your property.”
Joe Solinsky, the third selectman on the board, said in the board’s last action, they made clear the dogs needed to be contained, and now they are mandating the dog in question be chained, “and this will be sent by certified mail.”
“We don’t like doing this either, but the dog is potentially vicious and we have to keep him under control,” said Simpson.
Recent Complaint
The Rolfes were ordered to pay the town a $500 fine, to make restitution for the goats, and to license and register their other two dogs, as well as to keep their dogs on their property; they also were ordered to erect a fence between their and their neighbor’s properties once the weather breaks.
The vicious dog complaint which was the subject of the hearing last month was brought by the Rolfe’s neighbor, Kayla Merchant, who filed a formal complaint over the incident with town officials on Feb. 15, the public record shows.
The latest hearing opened with a photo of the injury sustained by Merchant’s fiancé.
Pouliot, the man who was allegedly bit by the Rolfe’s dog, testified about the incident, saying in hindsight he probably should not have tried to bring the baby goats back to his neighbors’ property. “The dog was there, and I turned around and run … the dog bit me on my leg on my way back to the house.”
He said when he got home he treated the wound.
The dog in question is a mixed breed, Mastiff and Cane Corso, according to Solinsky.
Simpson said because of the dog’s breed, “you’ve got to keep that dog strictly under control, we can’t keep having this happen, I guess I would say this animal has to be chained all the time.”
Simpson asked whether the dog which bit the man’s leg recently was up to date on its vaccinations, and Rolfe testified that it is.
Rolfe said his daughter was home at the time of the recent alleged incident and she called the dog back and it returned to their home.
“If he wasn’t on my property, this would have never happened … I do understand my goats went across the wire or whatever happened there,” said Rolfe.
Rolfe said he has erected a 6-foot fence since that happened, and Simpson asked, “Are you sure, cuz I went by there today.”
Rolfe said he was installing the wire fence on Thursday.
“It’s wire, but it’s not a solid fence?” asked Simpson. “I said an 8-foot solid fence and that’s in the minutes.”
Simpson said he wanted a fence that you could not see through, that animals could not stick their nose through.
The Rolfe’s teen-age daughter testified the dog got out when she was going outside.
Another neighbor, Logan Conley, said that one of the Rolfe’s dogs had trapped her in her vehicle one day when she was parked in her yard, about two months ago.
Rolfe asked if it was Diesel or Rambo, saying Diesel was the aggressive dog “and I don’t have him no more.”
Conley said it didn’t matter, “both your dogs are vicious.”
She said she can’t even go for a walk in her neighborhood without feeling frightened by his dogs, including pit bulls. “They looked hungry,” she said. “I was just walking by on the town’s main road and to know that I could have been mauled … their eyes had like cataracts in them, they are red, they are scary, they are incredibly scary.”
Simpson asked, “Were they showing their teeth?”
She said they were, “They were in his window, which had no screen or anything in it.”
“One bite is too many,” she said, “What is going to be where the line is drawn?”
She said, “He just cannot control his animals.”
Conley said if something happens, she’s going to go after the town. Simpson said she should go after her neighbor first.
Clarke Atwell, the town attorney, spoke up and referenced the town’s ordinance.
He read from the ordinance what would be required, for the town to hold the dog, and he verified the dog has been vaccinated for rabies.
Atwell said, “It seems like an accident … it’s going to happen, dogs get out, and that’s why we’re hoping for a fence.”
He read through the list of possible violations, most of which would not apply to the incident which occurred recently.
“Is this another violation of a potentially vicious dog? That’s the only one I can see, and that’s your call,” Atwell advised the board.
Solinsky said, “There are four young children in the vicinity, I don’t want to see another accident.”
Atwell offered that the board could deliberate in private to attempt to “come to some sort of decision.”
Simpson said, “I don’t like the idea of having a vicious dog hanging around,” but he noted the dog was “on his own property.”
“If they want to go after them legally, see what the judge says,” said Simpson. “I feel sorry that you got bit, but on the other hand, this dog has got to be contained.”
Simpson said he was concerned about the dog’s nature, but said in the Rolfes’ defense, their neighbor did cross onto their property.
He warned that if something more happens, ” … all hell is going to break loose.”
Pouliot hit the dog, Rambo, when it bit him, and the Rolfe’s daughter commanded the dog to release Pouliot, “whereupon the dog released Mr. Pouliot and retreated to the Rolfe home,” the findings state.
“There is a long history of dog problems arising out of the Rolfe household, not just with Rambo, but with various other dogs that have come and gone which causes the Selectboard to be very concerned that unless the Rolfe’s do a better job controlling their dogs, someday someone will be seriously injured by one of the Rolfe’s dogs,” the findings, released on Monday, states.
The unprovoked bite led the board to determine that the dog is potentially vicious. In addition to the $200 fine, the family must also keep the dog “confined to their home, on a leash, or on a chain when he is outside alone,” the order dated April 26 states.
“You gotta get that fence up, I want that solid fence up,” Simpson said, “Do I want to put the dog down, no, I don’t want to put the dog down, because he was doing what he was supposed to do … to a certain degree … he’s lucky he just got nipped.”
Leonard Rumbinas, a friend of the Rolfes, said Pouliot was trespassing onto the Rolfe property, saying, “That doesn’t make a dog vicious.”
“He got nipped by a dog that was guarding the property, end of story,” Rumbinas said.
Solinsky said there have been numerous complaints including different dogs “from this same house … what I’m getting at is the pattern of the same owner, is he responsible enough to have a vicious dog like this … after our last hearing, the dogs are supposed to be contained.”
“Trespassing, unhooked, see, two wrongs, and here we are. I don’t blame the dog, I blame the irresponsible owner, and that’s why we’re here, the dog’s not here, the owners are,” said Solinsky.
Pouliot, when asked about the severity of the injury, he said if he were shorter, “I’m sure he would have gotten my face.”
