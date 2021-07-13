WEST BURKE — One hurdle was recently cleared in an effort to buy Rick Schwag’s burned property on Route 5, but the challenge of getting Schwag to follow through with the sale remains.
Jacob Mello, of West Burke, has offered to buy the property and is hoping to seal the deal now that the town has abated Schwag’s property taxes. Schwag had requested the abatement because the residence on the property was destroyed by fire on Aug. 20, 2020.
Mello and his siblings, Chloe and Forrest, have been working together to rehabilitate the old general store building next door to Schwag’s property in the village.
While the Mellos have been working on repairs to the historic building (built in 1873), the neighboring Schwag property has sat as a charred shell of a building, untouched since the fire almost a year ago. The building is partially collapsed and a notice posted on the front porch forbids entry for safety reasons. Debris is scattered about the half-acre property. It is an eyesore in the heart of the village that neighbors and town officials are eager to see removed.
It’s been a few months that Mello has been trying to work out a purchase of the building with Schwag. He learned what others have discovered about Schwag: communicating with him is a challenge.
“He is not an easy man to get ahold of or talk to,” Mello said.
Contact that has been made between Mello and Schwag suggests that a deal is possible.
“The first time [Schwag and Mello talked] he seemed eager to practically give it [the property] away,” said Mello. “Then he was firm on $18,000. I offered him [$12,000] and he took that, which is probably too much for the lot.”
One issue working against the transaction was Schwag’s effort to see his property taxes abated since the property has loss use value due to the destructive fire. His request went before the Burke Board of Abatement, which decided recently that some abatement was warranted.
“[Schwag’s] rental house was damaged by fire on Aug. 20, 2020. The value of the house on the 2020 Grand List was $87,200. The house had no value as of Aug. 21, 2020,” the board ruled.
Taxes related to the structure for the remainder of the year were abated. The total amount was $850.89.
With that issue resolved, Mello said he is eager to finalize the purchase. He said he’s just waiting on Schwag.
Time is running out for the property to be cleaned up. Following a fire, an owner has a year to clean up the property before facing fines. That penalty would be assessed against Schwag next month if he still owns the property.
The Mellos plan is to buy the property as is, demolish the destroyed building and clean up the lot for possible parking some day.
The building the Mellos are rehabilitating is owned by their father, John, who once operated the Big Bertha’s store in the space with their mother. Forrest plans to open a bike shop in the building. Another possibility for the large first-floor space is a cafe. In the upstairs, apartment rental is a possibility.
Town Administrator Mike Harris said he is encouraged by the efforts of the Mellos to rehab the old store building and return it to business use. He also said he is hopeful that Jacob Mello will continue working with Schwag on the next-door property purchase.
“Hopefully it goes through. Just keep trying; don’t give up,” said Harris. “Hopefully they will be able to purchase that property and continue on with the plans for the general store.”
