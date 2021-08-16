LYNDON — The Vail Action Alliance has appealed zoning decisions that allowed Northeast Kingdom Human Services to proceed with a residential treatment facility on Cornerstone Lane.
The neighborhood group says the facility, serving clients of NKHS Intellectual and Developmental Disability Services (IDDS) program, was wrongly granted permits without Development Review Board oversight.
The appeals will be heard by the DRB on Sept 2.
NKHS is seeking zoning approval for three lots on Cornerstone Lane.
Zoning Administrator Nicole Gratton granted two of those permits without DRB approval.
Gratton ruled that an administrative building at 142 Cornerstone did not require a permit because it was a pre-existing use, and that a five-bed, long-term residential facility at 188 Cornerstone would be issued a change-of-use permit through administrative approval because it was an accepted use in the rural residential zone.
However, in appeals filed with the Zoning Department, VAA co-founder, Travis Glodgett argued that 142 and 188 Cornerstone Lane should be considered a Planned Use Development in the rural residential district, and should be subject to DRB review.
Glodgett also argued that granting permits to NKHS sets a bad precedent because Human Services began work months before seeking permits and that the NKHS facility violated the spirit of the town’s 2020 Municipal Plan, which stated that rural areas should remain low-density and be restricted to agricultural, forestry, outdoor recreational and residential use.
The appeals were filed a month after neighboring residents learned about the proposed residential facility.
They claim NKHS attempted to sneak the project through and intentionally avoided the town zoning process to avoid abutter notification. They worry the IDDS facility will bring potentially dangerous people (including sex offenders and convicted felons) into close proximity with their homes.
NKHS purchased the property from The Fold Ministries, a former home for troubled teens, for $475,000 on Feb. 26.
They have described the town zoning snafu as an oversight, and said the facility poses minimal risk to neighboring homes. Last month they met with VAA members at Cornerstone Lane for a two-and-a-half hour discussion, in an attempt to address concerns.
NKHS has also submitted a change-of-use-permit application for a two-bed crisis unit at 133 Cornerstone, which will require DRB approval. It will be heard at the same Sept. 2 DRB meeting.
