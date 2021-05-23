Neighbors Demand Action Over Irasburg Asphalt Plant Upgrade

IRASBURG — Opponents want an asphalt plant in Irasburg shut down until Act 250 regulators decide whether a completed upgrade is allowed.
Neighbors have complained about noise, odors and traffic involving the Boardwalk asphalt plant that owner Jeff Harper has operated since 2018 on Route 58, about a mile from Irasburg Village School.
The District 7 Environmental Commission held a site visit and hearing on the expansion in November. Opponents complain that the commission should have issued a recess order about the project after the hearing.
Sean and Stephanie Harper, Louis and Mona Piette, Justin and Molly Veysey, Mark and Kate Feuti, Charles and Jane Fisher, Patricia Lackie and Cindy Sanville wrote a letter in early May to the commission chairman demanding a response about the review of the “as-built” facility.
“We request that the Natural Resources Board take immediate action to ensure that the use of the asphalt plant ceases until such time as a final decision is issued by the district commission,” the opponents stated.
The Natural Resources Board oversees all Act 250 reviews in Vermont.
On Friday afternoon, Commission Chairman Eugene Reid and the commissioners participating in this decision, Keith Johnson and Nicole Davignon, issued a memorandum of decision in response to the neighbors’ letter.
“The evidentiary record is complete, and the commission plans to issue its findings and decision shortly,” the commission stated.
“After this occurs, any party may respond to the commission’s decision and findings of fact, with a motion to alter, and may include suggested revisions to the commission’s findings.”
The commission stated that the neighbors’ letter has been forwarded to the assigned compliance and enforcement officer for the Natural Resources Board for consideration as a component of the board’s enforcement response.
The Act 250 review of the asphalt plant upgrade began when Hutchins asked whether he needed an Act 250 permit amendment.
In a jurisdictional opinion January 2020, District 7 commission coordinator Kirsten Sultan said the upgrade is a material change to the plant’s operation
The plant did not initially require an air pollution control permit but one was later acquired. The District 7 commission did not review the air pollution control permit and would want a chance, along with parties involved, to look at an amended permit, Sultan wrote.
The new plant is also larger and could have a significant visual and traffic impact as well, she stated.
Her opinion set the stage for November’s site visit and hearing.
Hutchins filed an application for an Act 250 amendment but also appealed the jurisdictional opinion to the Vermont Environmental Court. That appeal is still pending.
The neighbors in their letter say they’ve lost faith in state investigators with the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) who have looked into this project. They also called the existing Act 250 permit for the plant “defective” and questioned whether anything would change under an amendment.
“Frankly, we no longer find ANR investigative staff credible in addressing the concerns of the residents of Irasburg. The 2021 construction season has commenced and the asphalt plant is in operation so we ask for timely action on this aspect of our letter.”
