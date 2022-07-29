LYNDON — For over two years, Sue and Wade Wells say they have lived next door to a nuisance property.
Seemingly overnight, the single-family home at 66 Horseshoe Lane was transformed into a commercial poultry and composting operation.
The constant noise, horrendous odors and unsanitary conditions have made life unpleasant for those living nearby.
Sue Wells described roosters crowing around the clock; compost barrels clattering through the night; bears, raccoons, skunks and rodents drawn to the food waste, which is used as chicken feed; swarms of mosquitoes spawned by stagnant water; and an odor powerful enough to drive neighbors indoors.
In a complaint dated July 15 she wrote “my husband’s epilepsy is effected because [he] cannot get quality sleep” and added that “we can’t sit on our deck due to the smell.”
Wells has pressed the town to do something about the problem but to no avail.
Every municipal official she has spoken to — the Town Administrator, the Select Board, the Health Officer, Animal Control Officer, Zoning Administrator, Tax Collector, and the Police Chief — has told her the matter is out of their hands.
Their uniform answer: The issue needs to be resolved through the courts.
However, with no legal action to date, Wells has considered filing a lawsuit against the town.
But she questions why she should have to spend her own money to hold the owners of 66 Horseshoe Lane accountable.
“It burns my butt we had to get a permit to replace a shed, but these people can have a farm in a residential neighborhood and get away with it for two years,” she said.
UNSUCCESSFUL ATTEMPTS
Town officials say they share Wells’ frustration.
The land owner, Kathleen Lyford, has been fined more than $80,000 since last summer for keeping nearly 100 chickens and running a commercial compost operation on the property in violation of town zoning ordinances.
Those fines have not worked.
Neither has state oversight.
In November, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation opened an investigation into the compost piles and their groundwater impact. After an initial site visit, DEC gave Lyford two weeks to clean up the mess.
A follow-up inspection found that the food waste had been removed. DEC declared the matter resolved and closed the case.
Months later, the compost piles returned.
Lyford could not be reached for comment. However she has defended her actions in the past.
In Aug. 2021, she told The Caledonian-Record that she began raising chickens as a way to “feed my family” after she got divorced and lost her income during COVID-19.
In Nov. 2021 she added, “Complicated situations like these take time and resources to resolve, both of which are limited at this time. This issue will be resolved in the near future, and I hope it can be seen as the misunderstanding that it is.”
According to Wells, Lyford no longer lives at the property and the chicken and compost operations have been taken over by relatives.
Town correspondence suggests that the food waste is connected to NEK Community Composting of North Troy.
Attempts to contact company officials were unsuccessful.
LIMITS TO POWER
The Horseshoe Lane situation has exposed shortcomings in municipal enforcement.
Wells has contacted pretty much every town official about the matter and nobody can make it go away. Not yet, anyway.
The Health Officer declined to issue a health order, favoring zoning enforcement as the best course of action.
When that proved too slow, she consulted with state officials, who advised her to forward compost-related complaints to DEC’s Solid Waste Compliance Section.
DEC official Frank Erickson followed up on the most recent complaint with an attempted site visit on July 18. When he could not gain access to the property, he stopped at various locations in the neighborhood to try and detect the odor. He described it as “slight” and a “two” on a scale of one to ten.
“Since we have not found any evidence of improper activity during our inspections so far, there is not much else we can do to help without more information,” he informed the town.
Meanwhile, the Tax Collector reported that Lyford owes $2,108 in unpaid property taxes for 2021. However, Lyford has two years to pay the amount and remove the tax lien.
Other town officials have reported similar dead ends.
The Zoning Administrator has assessed fines, but has no power to force compliance. The Animal Control officer has jurisdiction over domestic animals but not commercial poultry. The Lyndonville Police Department does not have statutory authority to intervene because no crime has been committed.
And the Select Board can — and did — refer the matter to the courts, where it remains.
Select Board Chair Dan Daley recently spoke with Wells and expressed frustration at the town’s inability to act but explained they had exhausted their options.
“I don’t want people to think we are passing the buck, but I believe we have followed what we can do legally within the statutes,” Daley said.
Wells isn’t so sure about that.
“I told [Daley and Town Administrator Justin Smith] if they were your neighbors, you would have never put up with it for two years. Something would have happened,” she said.
LEGAL DELAYS
The Select Board in November directed its attorney, Hanne Trudeau, to determine the best course of action.
It was intended as a first step towards seeking a cease and desist order against Lyford in environmental court.
However, those efforts have not advanced and in the meantime, another neighbor filed a complaint against 66 Horseshoe Lane saying “the stench is unbearable and the amount of chickens roaming, piles of garbage and compost are more than ever.”
Unhappy, the Select Board on July 18 agreed the legal delays were unacceptable.
“We want the process moving forward,” said Selectman Christian Thompson.
They asked Town Administrator Justin Smith to contact Trudeau for a status update. Trudeau had not replied as of Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.