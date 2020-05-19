Neighbors Helping Neighbors In Peacham

The pandemic has inspired a variety of responses across the Northeast Kingdom from the creation of volunteer teams, food donations and public displays of support for health care workers, but in Peacham a community effort was launched to provide direct financial assistance to those affected by the pandemic.
Peacham’s COVID-19 Relief Fund was recently approved by the town select board after discussions at several recent meetings. The purpose of the fund is to assist Peacham residents impacted by the coronavirus. The funds will help those either directly impacted by COVID-19 or those experiencing economic distress because of a loss of income from job loss or other unexpected obligations.
“There were a number of people in town who were worried about their neighbors in need,” said Dave Edwards, who proposed the idea and is the fund administrator.
“I think the precipitating thing for my wife and I was realizing I was going to get $1,200 from the federal government that I didn’t want and didn’t need,” said Edwards. “I thought about helping neighbors but you can’t really go around knocking on doors and offering money to people.”
Edwards, who is retired after working for nonprofit community organizations, said there were a number of relief efforts in town with food and supplies but none offering cash assistance.
This is a complement to that, not to supplant it,” he said of Peacham’s other response efforts.
“We approached the select board and they gave us their strong support to set up this fund,” he said. While the town will act as the fiscal agent, no town money is funding the effort. All money will come from private donations.
The effort has launched so far with $2,700 raised from a handful of anonymous donors.
Gifts are tax deductible and anyone in need can apply through a form available from the town office. The grants, which could range up to $1,000 would be awarded by a panel of 7 people who will review the applications that have had the identifying information removed. The committee is made of three members from the Board of Civil Authority and four people recommended by the select board. Edwards said he will serve as a type of assistant to the town and committee to facilitate the process.
“But primarily I see myself as the fundraiser,” he added.
The committee would meet once a month to review any applications that had been submitted, with the first review coming in mid June. Part of the application includes submitting a bill, such as a utility, rent or hospital bill, and the fund would directly pay the bill. No money would be distributed to an individual.
Edwards said the intent is for both the donors and the recipients to remain anonymous, noting the small Peacham community and how some people may be reticent to ask for help.
“The blinder the better,” he said of the process. “So far no one has said that’s a bad way to do it.”
A few days ago Edwards sent a mailer to nearly every address in Peacham, he believes. On one side is an appeal for donations and on the other were instructions on how someone who may be in need could apply.
“I’ve already gotten three emails from people saying ‘I’m in’,” said Edwards.
His dream goal would be to generate $20,000 in donations but he doubts the fund will actually generate that much.
The Peacham select board unanimously approved the creation of the fund at their April 15 meeting after discussing it with Edwards at a couple earlier meetings.
“Peacham is perceived as this rich summer community, but there are people who struggle,” said Edwards, who hopes the creation of this fund may inspire other communities to follow suit.
If people want to help they can make out a check to the Town of Peacham with “COVID-19 Relief Fund” in the memo line and mail it to: Town of Peacham, P.O. Box 244, Peacham, VT 05862. Credit or debit cards can also be used by contacting Town Clerk Tom Gallinet.
