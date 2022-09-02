ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Academy has agreed in principle to sell its Maple Center Motel property to a group planning to convert the space into market-rate apartments.
Maple Hill Terrace, LLC, organized by four men living within a mile of the former motel on Hastings Hill, was finalizing a purchase and sales agreement with the Academy on Friday. The purchase price was not provided.
The deal follows a recent effort by Rural Edge to purchase the property and convert it into subsidized, affordable housing. The housing and community development organization held an option to buy it and developed plans for 15 apartments.
It was news of that effort that brought Main Street neighbors Jerry Webber, Dan Hughes, David Roth and Todd Smith together to pursue a different outcome for the property.
“The four of us are optimistic people who want to continue St. Johnsbury’s revival,” Hughes said. “We enjoy each other’s company and discussing what the town needs.”
He said Roth introduced them to the term ‘economic pollinator,’ namely someone who invests in their town, sparking others to invest in other ways.
“We started to discuss what we could do together as a group to economically pollinate more projects,” said Hughes.
The group identified professional housing units as a need for St. Johnsbury that if available would attract people to the Northeast Kingdom, he said.
The Maple Center Motel property at 151 Hastings Hill was gifted to the Academy in 2008 by B.J. Murphy as a place to house boarding students. In June, Academy Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell said the property had benefited the school with dormitory space over the years, but it’s been the hope of leadership for a while to house all boarding students on or much closer to campus. The space hasn’t been needed in recent years for consistent boarding, but it did help during the pandemic, Howell said, as a place where boarders with COVID could live isolated until the virus passed.
Dr. Howell on Friday said she was looking forward to being able to share more news once the purchase and sales agreement was signed.
Previously, Rural Edge emerged as a possible buyer of the motel property in June; the organization continually seeks out places to develop affordable housing units in the Northeast Kingdom. Other St. Johnsbury projects include the completed New Avenue building with 30 units and the recently converted jailhouse property on Cherry Street into nine apartments. A neighboring property on Cherry Street was also purchased by Rural Edge and is being rehabilitated into additional apartment units.
Rural Edge Director Patrick Shattuck said on Friday the organization couldn’t make the timing work to execute its option to buy the motel. He said it was the funding access timeline that worked against them.
“Sometimes it’s just a matter of timing,” he said.
He said he wished the Maple Hill group well in their efforts at the property.
“It’s a great site and a good opportunity,” said Shattuck. “Our goal is always to see good development for the community.”
The men who make up Maple Hill Terrace LLC represent several local ventures including Celtic Marketing, The Caledonian-Record, St. Johnsbury Sugarworks, Carey & Main, and St. Johnsbury Distillery.
The plan is to create approximately a dozen apartments that will be available for rent rates dictated by current market forces. There’s a sense that the area has a low supply of such apartments.
At a recent St. Johnsbury Development Review Board, members were happy to hear that a nine-apartment plan on Bagley Street by Isaac Jacobs is for market-rate units.
The Maple Hill group hopes that construction can begin late this year and that the first apartments are ready for occupancy by mid-summer 2023. The plan is to create large, high-quality, energy-efficient apartments.
“(Maple Hill LLC) is committed to using local companies for all phases of design and development,” the group said.
The group intends to preserve the exterior look of the property for the sake of historical preservation. When Rural Edge was planning to purchase the motel property they worked with Polly Seddon Allen Historic Preservation Consulting Services, which determined that the property could qualify for the National Register of Historic Places “for its associations with the development of Post-World War II tourism and auto-related development in Saint Johnsbury and the Northeast Kingdom and for its mid-twentieth century motel design.”
The motel opened in 1952 under the ownership of Arthur J. “Bob” (1908-1966) and Mrs. Lucienne Dubois (1910-2005).
With the planned conversion of the space to apartments, the Maple Hill principals said they were pleased that the Academy appreciates what they’re looking to do with the property. They called it a “mutually beneficial” deal.
“This couldn’t have happened without support from Dr. Sharon Howell and the full board,” said Roth. “They agreed with us that St. Johnsbury’s future can be very bright and that bright future partly depends on filling a serious need for quality market-rate housing. We are thrilled to be part of the long-term solution and thankful for the Academy’s vote of confidence.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.