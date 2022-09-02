ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Academy has agreed in principle to sell its Maple Center Motel property to a group planning to convert the space into market-rate apartments.

Maple Hill Terrace, LLC, organized by four men living within a mile of the former motel on Hastings Hill, was finalizing a purchase and sales agreement with the Academy on Friday. The purchase price was not provided.

