LANCASTER — Plans for a coffee shop at 212 Main Street have run into neighborhood opposition.
Those living near the proposed development expressed concerns with traffic and safety during a public hearing before the Planning Board on June 8.
Town officials in attendance agreed the proposal required more work.
“The town isn’t necessarily concerned with what [the developer] wants to do there. We’re just concerned with how he wants to do it,” said Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Olseon.
The public hearing was continued until July 13.
Developer Zack Colby is seeking site plan approval to build a 2,660-square-foot commercial building and 875-square-foot patio on a .37 acre vacant lot. Driveway access would be on Grove Street.
The location was the former site of the Smokin T’s food truck.
Colby plans to operate a 30-seat restaurant called Miggy’s on the site, with 13 parking spaces and a pre-order, pick-up-only drive-thru lane.
It would employ 10 (four per shift) and operate seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving breakfast and lunch.
“Our focus is pre-order, so you can order on your phone and pick it up,” Colby said.
During public input at the June 8 meeting, neighbors fretted over the drive-thru.
They worried that drive-thru traffic would spill over onto Grove and Main Streets, with the potential to create congestion, block roads, impede emergency responders, and pose a hazard to pedestrians and cyclists.
Abutters also raised parking concerns.
They said the proposed number of parking spaces was insufficient and that, when Smokin T’s operated at the location, customers routinely parked along Grove and Main Street and in the adjacent Verizon Wireless parking lot. Those vehicles included RVs and trucks towing campers and trailers.
“Smokin T’s didn’t have parking either, so they parked on the street, in the Verizon lot, and in front of our houses,” said abutter David Haas.
Concerns over drive-thru traffic, parking and runoff were shared by the state Department of Transportation.
In a letter dated April 22, DOT stated the project can not increase runoff onto Main Street (U.S. Route 3) and should be laid out so that delivery vehicles are able to enter and exit without backing onto Route 3.
“Please be aware that, if any issues arise that negatively impact operations along the state highway due to your restaurant, notifications will be sent to both you as the landowner and the Town of Lancaster as the governing authority requesting that all necessary measures to mitigate the problem be taken in a timely manner,” the letter said.
Conservation Commission Chair Rachael Stuart said she had “serious concerns” with the drainage plan, and asked the Planning Board to take a closer look at how the project would manage stormwater and prevent runoff from impacting surrounding properties.
“I don’t know what percentage of that site is impervious. It looks like most of it between the building, the pavement, the sidewalk, and the patio,” she said.
The Planning Board accepted the project application as complete and waived a 200-foot driveway setback requirement and a wetlands delineation plan requirement.
Those decisions were made without input from chairman Andrew Nadeau, who recused himself from deliberations in order to serve at the project engineer.
However, the board denied a request to waive a two-meeting requirement for a major site plan review.
They did so because of unanswered questions and late-arriving materials. A complete application is due 21 days in advance, but some documents were not submitted until a half-hour before the meeting.
The planning board also agreed to require an engineered stormwater assessment, which could further delay construction.
Town officials in attendance were among those who recommended denying the waiver.
Police Chief Tim Charbonneau, Water/Sewer Supervisor Tim Bilodeau, Highway Foreman Tim Brown and Assistant Fire Chief Ted Joubert, and Gaetjens-Oleson all agreed the project required more scrutiny.
They shared others’ concerns with drive-thru traffic, the curb cut for the entrance/exit, traffic patterns, and stormwater management.
“We do have concerns. We all applaud Zack and hope that something can happen at that property. Though we do think there are some issues that need to be considered,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
