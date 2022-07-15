One year later, Travis Glodgett is still worried for his family.
He, his wife, and their 11-year-old daughter are abutters to the former Fold Ministries complex on Cornerstone Lane, where the non-profit Northeast Kingdom Human Services plans to open an 8-bed residential facility.
NKHS worked for months on the project without permits or publicity before the word got out.
Alarmed that the proposed facility posed a threat to public safety, by bringing potentially dangerous people into a residential area, neighbors formed the Vail Action Alliance and pushed NKHS to seek state and local approvals.
NKHS apologized for the permitting snafu, which they characterized as an unfortunate oversight. The Vail Action Alliance believes NKHS intentionally tried to sneak the project through to avoid pushback.
Glodgett still thinks that.
His latest evidence: NKHS has appealed an Act 250 requirement, arguing that it’s unnecessary and burdensome.
Glodgett said that, by seeking to avoid Act 250 scrutiny, NKHS is acting in bad faith — and potentially putting those living nearby at risk.
“It says to everybody that they’re trying to hide what they really want to do there. They’re not being truthful with us,” he said.
PROJECT TIMELINE
Northeast Kingdom Human Services purchased the 12-acre site on Cornerstone Lane from Fold Family Ministries on Feb. 26, 2021, for $475,000.
In the spring, they began converting the property into a campus for its Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Services (IDDS) division. Plans called for the creation of a five-bed long-term residential home, a two-bed crisis unit, and an administrative office building (with a single transitional apartment).
Renovation work is expected to cost an additional $415,000, bringing the total project cost to around $900,000.
NKHS obtained an occupancy permit from the state fire marshal, and records indicate they contacted the Lyndon Zoning and Planning Administrator early in the process. However, they never followed through with local or state permit applications, which would have triggered abutter notification.
Paul Bengtson, who was NKHS interim Executive Director at the time, said “Somebody dropped the ball. I was informed that a permit was not needed. I was foolish enough not to check it out.”
The work went unnoticed until mid-summer when NKHS requested a tax exemption. A half-dozen residents, including Glodgett, turned out for a Board of Lister’s meeting on July 15, 2021.
Following public outcry, NKHS belatedly filed for permits.
In September, the Lyndon Development Review Board granted a change-of-use permit for one building (the crisis unit) and upheld Zoning Administrator approvals for the others.
In December, District 7 Environmental Commission officials determined that the proposed facility must go through the Act 250 permitting process, to address potential negative impacts on the community.
Under recently appointed executive director Kelsey Stavseth, NKHS has appealed the Act 250 determination.
Asked why NKHS chose to appeal the Act 250 determination, rather than submit to the process, Stavseth said, “The appeal is based upon “information, facts, and evidence” that we gathered and believe demonstrates an Act 250 permit is not necessary. We believe our proposed usage is not a change of use from the previous owners’ usage.”
He said NKHS has nothing to hide but is pursuing the simplest solution. Clients who previously lived at a rented facility in West Barnet, who were slated to move to Cornerstone Lane, remain in temporary housing until the matter is resolved.
“Based on previous examples of Act 250 cases there is no guarantee that dropping the appeal and going through the application process would be any faster. We are prepared for the application process if an Act 250 application is deemed necessary and have been working on that simultaneously.”
As part of the appeal process, NKHS in April asked the Town of Lyndon to support a draft agreement with state officials to waive the Act 250 requirement. The town declined.
SAFETY ISSUES
The District 7 Environmental Commission determined that Cornerstone Lane required Act 250 review to address potential negative impacts on the community — specifically law enforcement.
As a condition of Act 250, projects cannot “place an unreasonable burden on the ability of the local governments to provide municipal or government services.”
Lyndon Police Chief Jack Harris has said that Cornerstone Lane would overburden LPD, a three-person, non-24-hour department that experienced a 63% increase in call volume over the first half of the year.
Harris noted that other NKHS facilities in town, while smaller, generated substantial call volume.
NKHS has predicted that Cornerstone Lane will generate a minimal number of calls to law enforcement. However, in August 2021, the first NKHS client at Cornerstone Lane wandered off-site, threw rocks at passing cars, and injured a human services employee. The facility was subsequently vacated.
Harris said the Act 250 determination was appropriate, and necessary to ensure public safety, “It’s a great opportunity for the [Natural Resources Board] to do what they’re intended to do, and make sure that all the bases are covered before moving forward with the project.”
Neighbors to Cornerstone Lane are particularly concerned with the two-bed crisis unit.
They question if the staffing and security are sufficient, and worry that potentially dangerous people such as inmates and sex offenders will be able to walk off the property. Similar incidents occurred on the site when Fold Ministries operated a home for troubled teens there. Glodgett once found a Fold resident in his garage.
Neighbors also worry that NKHS staff will downplay events. In bodycam footage taken two years ago during a Lyndon Police response to another NKHS facility, staff told police they would “get in trouble” because they were instructed by supervisors not to call the police.
ADDRESSING CONCERNS
NKHS officials have repeatedly said that Cornerstone Lane will be safe and secure.
During a two-and-a-half-hour meeting with residents in July 2021, Peter Kostruba, director of IDDS licensed residential services, outlined security protocols for the proposed facility.
The three buildings would be staffed around the clock and equipped with door and window alarms, clients would be supervised 24/7 through a combination of in-person and security camera oversight, and supervision levels would be adjustable depending on the threat a client presents, he said.
“I’m a father first, I don’t want to put any of you at risk,” he said.
NKHS explained that the two-bed, short-term crisis unit would be for IDDS clients experiencing acute episodes. Only existing IDDS clients from Orleans, Essex and Caledonia County would be admitted. A typical stay would be 1-2 days, after which the client would be placed in a residential facility. There would be a minimum of two staff (one for each bed) on duty when the building is in use. There were also plans to create a residential apartment for an NKHS employee.
A 20-year industry veteran, Kostruba told residents last year, “We know what we’re doing here, we’re very good at it, and we have an incredible reputation on the state level for our ability to manage these sometimes very difficult people in the community.”
Noting that several non-IDDS offenders currently live unsupervised in the Lyndon area, he said, “You have 13 on the sex offender registry in town here alone [as of last year]. Those guys aren’t supervised. And that’s only the internet registry. There’s a lot more beyond that. But [IDDS residential clients] are supervised. We provide a home and we provide care.”
It was unclear if potentially violent offenders, who are found incompetent to stand trial, could be assigned to short-term beds at Cornerstone Lane until an appropriate long-term placement is found.
However, Kostruba told residents last year that he had denied court-ordered placements of high-risk individuals “probably 50 times” on the grounds they pose a community risk.
Drawing a distinction between the people he cares for, and other types of violent offenders, Kostruba said, “The majority of the people that we take into a home like this, when there’s violence, it’s violence against their caregivers. It is extremely rare to have an individual leave the property and go injure somebody else.”
APPROPRIATE LOCATION?
Nobody disputes the need for NKHS’ services.
The non-profit is the designated social service agency for the region and its IDDS program services approximately 330 clients in the three Northeast Kingdom counties.
In order to qualify for IDDS services, clients must undergo a psychological evaluation and meet certain criteria, including an IQ under 70.
Kostruba previously described clients in the long-term residential facility as “individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities who also have some behavioral issues that may or may not include a history of offending behavior.”
Glodgett takes no issue with the program, but questions the logic of building an IDDS residential facility in the middle of a residential neighborhood located within walking distance of homes, Northern Vermont University, and the downtown area.
“They’re trying to give their clients a quality of life, which I don’t disagree with,” Glodgett said. “These people that they have in there, they don’t deserve to be in a prison cell. But they also don’t need to be mixed in a social area that puts children that are riding their bikes on the road at risk.”
Asked where things stand now, Glodgett shrugged.
In his opinion, despite everything that has transpired, the situation essentially remains unchanged.
“We’re still in the same place we were a year ago,” he said. “They’re still trying to avoid the permits that they need. They’re trying to get around the Act 250 permit because they know it will limit what they want to do there.”
“They want to be able to do whatever it is they want to do up there, whether it’s unsafe for the community or not. And they are not staffed or trained well enough to handle that type of situation in a residential neighborhood. It’s not the place for it.”
