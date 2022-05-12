Neighbors Want Problem Property Dealt With

WHITEFIELD — The owners of a downtown property could face fines for a growing collection of junk vehicles in their yard.
Carl and Chrstina Zecha could be fined $275 per day for the first offense, and $550 per day for subsequent offenses, for having 11 pickup trucks at 39 Jefferson Rd. in violation of the town’s development code.
Appearing before the Select Board on Monday, abutters to the 1.1-acre residential property voiced their concerns.
“We don’t even want to open our kitchen windows, our shades. Because all we see is Sanford and Sons next door. It’s embarrassing and disgusting,” said abutter Brenda Perkins.
“We agree with you on that,” said Select Board Chair Shawn White.
Neighbors said the vehicles pose a health and safety concern, noting that at least one truck is being used as a dumpster, which has drawn bears to the area.
In addition, the property owners are bringing the trucks onto the property through a rear street (Maple Street) without a driveway permit, they said.
There are concerns the problem will get worse, with one unnamed neighbor claiming that 21 more vehicles are due for delivery to the property.
Carl and Christina Zecha did not attend Monday’s meeting to address the matter or answer questions.
Letters have been sent by the town and its legal counsel, Drummond Woodsum, asking the Zechas to comply with the town’s development code by May 23.
Failure to do so would trigger the fines, authorized under the state’s land use penalty laws.
The deadline for compliance was pushed back from May 18, to ensure that the property owners were provided with thorough notice, clear directions, and a reasonable time to comply, according to Drummond Woodsum.
Carl and Christina Zecha and their children moved into the victorian home at 39 Jefferson Rd. last summer.
In September, a tree crashed into their porch during a severe thunderstorm. In a news article about the incident, Christina said her husband was partially disabled and had been “in and out of the hospital in recent months” and that the home was uninsured.
