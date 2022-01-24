COVID-19 cases in the Northeast Kingdom continue to climb at a pace near or above the height of the Delta surge, with new cases near 60 per day.
The NEK has now recorded 9,606 total cases, according to Health Department data released on Monday, and at the current pace could cross the 10,000 case mark in about a week.
The elevated case counts, which have seen 6 of the top 10 days for the region since Jan. 5, have coincided with a statewide shift toward at-home rapid testing, which goes uncounted unless individuals report a positive result through the Health Department’s online reporting tool.
During a media briefing earlier this month, DFR Commissioner Michael Pieciak said some estimate there could be four or five times as many unreported or unidentified positive cases in New England as has been reported by Health Departments through the standard PCR and related testing.
This weekend Essex County crossed 1,000 cases and now stands at 1,011 total cases; Caledonia County has recorded 4,075 cases and Orleans County has recorded 4,520 cases.
No new COVID fatalities have been reported among NEK residents since Jan. 9 in Caledonia County.
Schools Still Adapting
Regional schools are also dealing with the climbing cases and with new guidance for COVID mitigation and testing strategies.
In Orleans County, North Country Supervisory Union announced this weekend it was waiting to switch from the Test to Stay protocol to Test at Home until NCSU had an adequate supply of tests delivered from the state.
“Earlier this week I informed staff and families that we planned to make a switch from contact tracing and Test to Stay (TTS) to a new protocol that relies on home testing, based on guidance from the Agency of Education and Vermont Department of Health,” wrote NCSU Superintendent John Castle on Saturday. “This approach depends on the availability of a very large number of home test kits. Some supervisory unions or school districts did implement testing at home this week and ran out of test kits. NCSU will not make the shift until we have an ample number of test kits (3000+) available for distribution to staff and students.”
Castle said NCSU would continue with contact tracing and Test to Stay through this week. Some NSCS schools have test kits that can be provided for cases when staff or students are close contacts outside of school, are close contacts yet vaccinated, or if an individual is symptomatic.
“We will provide these kits upon request until no more are available,” said Castle. “It is our plan to transition to Test at Home the week of January 31 pending adequate supply of test kits. … Thank you for your patience as we navigate the challenging, and changing, COVID protocols for schools.”
Caledonia Central switched to Test at Home in recent days but was forced to close some of its schools due to a lack of enough tests for everyone identified as needing one under the new guidelines.
The Health Department and Agency of Education announced that they would no longer produce and release a COVID-19 Cases In K-12 Schools report due to the changes in the contact tracing and testing protocols. The last report was released on Jan. 10.
Long Term Care Outbreak
Out of 15 outbreaks in the most recent long-term care facility report, only one facility is in the NEK. According to the Health Department Pines Health and Rehab in Lyndonville had reported 14 cases in a current outbreak as of Jan. 18. There were 268 cases in similar facilities statewide.
