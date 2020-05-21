ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild has reopened, beginning with shorter hours, from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturday at its Back Room Gallery located at 430 Railroad Street.
The Guild is picking up where it left off before ther COVID-19 virus hit, said Back Room Gallery Curator James M. Frase-White. “We are continuing to celebrate Vermont Artisans in our regular gallery, and are extending our exhibit, halted by the COVID-19 Quarantine, of The Artistic Universe of Robert Waldo Brunelle, Jr.” he remarked.
The exhibit will continue through June 13, and opening on June 19 is “What Were They Thinking?”, a series of portraits by artist Ann Young. This exhibit in our Back Room Gallery is a collection of intimate portraits that Ann Taylor has been working on daily for the past few years. “These single and group images convey a myriad of emotions that speak directly to the viewer, intimately and universally, from small innocent children to wizened elders,” Frase-White stated. “Each one seems to ask you to interpret, to speak for, and with them.”
As the gallery reopens, gallery personnel will be wearing masks, and ask patrons to do the same. The gallery is open Sunday by appointment only, via email: nekguild@gmail.com.
