Painter Terry Ekasala of West Burke was selected as the second recipient of The Vermont Prize, an annual award celebrating and supporting the best visual art made in Vermont.

The award is a collaboration of the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC), Burlington City Arts (BCA), The Current - a contemporary art center in Stowe, and the Hall Art Foundation in Reading, Vt.

