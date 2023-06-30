Painter Terry Ekasala of West Burke was selected as the second recipient of The Vermont Prize, an annual award celebrating and supporting the best visual art made in Vermont.
The award is a collaboration of the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC), Burlington City Arts (BCA), The Current - a contemporary art center in Stowe, and the Hall Art Foundation in Reading, Vt.
The Vermont Prize is juried by one representative from each of the four partner organizations and a special guest juror. This year’s guest juror was Chrissie Iles, the Anne & Joel Ehrenkranz Curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City.
“In Terry Ekasala’s abstract paintings, perceivable subjects — figures, landscapes, interiors, objects — are suggested yet never fully revealed,” said Iles. “This ambiguity of form is rendered through a deep understanding of the narrative and haptic power of translucently rendered color. Suspending the image somewhere between abstract composition and storytelling, Ekasala creates interior, psychological spaces that evoke memory and place.”
Ekasala said Friday morning she was ecstatic to learn of the award, noting the prestige of the organizations and Iles. “It’s really awesome to be recognized by [Iles] as well as the other people that were involved in choosing the winner,” said Ekasala.
Ekasala moved to the Northeast Kingdom in 2001 after spending more than a decade working in Paris. She was born and raised in Weymouth, Mass., and studied at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. In 1983, she set up her first studio in Miami Beach. In 1987, Ekasala moved to Paris, where she became part of a diverse artistic community that organized the first artist squat to become legal in Paris. Ekasala now resides with her family in West Burke, where she has a studio with a view of Burke Mountain.
Ekasala’s work has been exhibited at numerous institutions around the world, including the Hall Art Foundation in Reading, Vt.; Metalstone Gallery in New York City; PIERMARQ* in Sydney, Australia; and Schonfeld Gallery in Brussels.
Ekasala has explained how her materials and process inform the play between abstraction and representation in her artwork. “My paintings are never thought up in advance. I worked primarily with oils on linen until several years ago when I began to work with acrylic on paper. This has brought much more to my practice. I feel less restraint, freer to experiment, always looking for new approaches to bring an image out. For years I worked, for the most part, abstract until this introduction of acrylic and paper. Suddenly and surprisingly figures or figurative images began to appear!”
Ekasala said when she moved back to the U.S. from Paris she was encouraged by a friend from Florida with Lyndonville roots to move to the NEK and arrived sight unseen. “I literally got off Exit 23 and started crying, but to be honest I’m still here and I absolutely love it here,” said Ekasala. “It didn’t take long to adapt.” Now she says the influences of the NEK and her surrounding influence here work, which has evolved from abstract to “intuitive painting” as she described it in an interview before a Catamount Arts showing in 2021.
On Friday, Ekasala was preparing some pieces for an opening in Waitsfield where her work will be on view at Bundy Modern as part of the exhibit “Nor’easter: Terry Ekasala, Rick Harlow, Craig Stockwell” (July 1–September 3).
The four jurors representing The Vermont Prize partner organizations were BMAC Director of Exhibitions Sarah Freeman, BCA Curator and Director of Exhibitions Heather Ferrell, The Current Executive Director Rachel Moore, and Hall Art Foundation Director Maryse Brand.
“I was delighted to have the opportunity to learn about some of the incredible artists working in our state, many of whom are new to me,” Freeman said.
Ferrell and Brand also expressed appreciation for the opportunity to view work by talented artists from across Vermont.
“It was a privilege to serve as a juror for this year’s Vermont Prize,” Ferrell said. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to view the breadth and depth of artistic talent in our region. And more importantly, the prize serves a vital need in supporting and elevating artists in our community.”
Brand added, “It was particularly exciting and somewhat surprising to discover certain artists previously unknown to me. The fact that it was such a tough choice speaks volumes about the caliber of the artists working in Vermont right now.”
The Vermont Prize is awarded to one artist annually. The winner is selected on the basis of artistic excellence alone. They receive $5,000, and their work is showcased and archived at vermontprize.org and on social media. Applications are accepted from visual artists currently living and working in Vermont. The Vermont Prize is open to individuals as well as collaborating artists. Artists working in any visual medium are welcome to apply.
Visit vermontprize.org for more information.
