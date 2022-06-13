NEK Arts Group Expanding Programming For Kids

A Northeast Kingdom arts group is expanding a variety of programs over the next year to reach more children and provide them enrichment activities.
Rural Arts Collaborative, in the Greensboro area, was the recent recipient of $159,640 grant through the Afterschool & Summer Expanding Access Grants program administered by Vermont Afterschool.
The grant will allow RAC to hire artists and expand their offerings, including some that will be given in conjunction with summer and after-school programming through Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union. Rural Arts Collaborative serves the greater Craftsbury, Greensboro, Hardwick area, and is composed of three branches: WonderArts focusing on creative and nature-based programming; Spark focusing on creative technology integration; and GRACE focusing on inclusive arts experiences.
RAC also received a $25,000 grant from the Vermont Arts Council to expand the GRACE digital archive and develop digital programming.
“Both of these grants present a real opportunity not only to expand what we are currently doing,” said Sarah Mutrux, Rural Arts Collaborative Executive Director, “but also to focus on growing programs in a sustainable way.”
Rural Arts Collaborative was one of three NEK groups that received funding through Vermont Afterschool. The others are Catamount Film & Arts ($33,979) and Circus Smirkus ($41,601).
A total of $4.23 million was awarded to 39 programs statewide out of 144 applicants that had requested a combined $14.1 million. The funding was enabled through federal pandemic recovery money and was purposed for increasing offerings and affordability.
“I’m encouraged by the outpouring of interest from programs who want to serve more youth and families in their communities,” said Governor Scott. “Ensuring all Vermont youth have access to engaging afterschool and summer programs is a top priority, and we’ll continue our work moving this forward. I’m grateful to Senator Sanders and Vermont Afterschool for their continued partnership.”
The funding for Rural Arts Collaborative will allow it to reach many more children and families and offer their programming for free for this summer, next school year and the following summer.
Mutrux said the funding will support new hires of teaching artists to deliver programming to elementary school-aged children and teens.
“Many of these programs will emphasize reaching the students who need us most and encourage families to participate together,” she said. “Expanding access is key, but we are not just looking at the total numbers of youth served. Thanks to this grant, all kids under 18 will be able to participate in our programs for free, leveling access for all families. We want to see an increase in participation from families who wouldn’t normally come. We plan to demonstrate to our community the importance of creative programming and the positive impact organizations like ours have on youth.”
Rural Arts Collaborative will provide creative enrichment afternoons in the REACH Summer Camp in Wolcott and Hardwick through OSSU, Outdoor Adventure Camp in Greensboro, a weekly free family art group in Hardwick, Spark Makerspace Teen Mentorships and other open-ended programs for teens, and even online art history courses featuring its digital archive of the GRACE art collections.
Rural Arts’ award was one of the largest in the state, with the maximum potential award being $200,000.
“We were blown away,” said Mutrux of the award. She said their application was focused on reaching kids who might not otherwise have creative enrichment opportunities and will use result-based accountability to track and measure the programs success, with an eye on serving the kids who need it most.
Mutrux anticipates hiring 2 head teaching artists, some part-time artistss as well as having internship and mentorship opportunities for teens.
