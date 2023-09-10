ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury Welcome Center was transformed Saturday into the setting for an international food festival hosted by The Northeast Kingdom Asylum Seekers Assistance Network (NEKASAN), a nonprofit that has assisted 19 asylum seekers since it began its work.

Libby Hillhouse, chair of NEKASAN said the purpose of the event (Food Fest: Celebratng our International Community through Food), was to welcome asylum seekers and “also to recognize the cultural diversity in our community.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments