ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury Welcome Center was transformed Saturday into the setting for an international food festival hosted by The Northeast Kingdom Asylum Seekers Assistance Network (NEKASAN), a nonprofit that has assisted 19 asylum seekers since it began its work.
Libby Hillhouse, chair of NEKASAN said the purpose of the event (Food Fest: Celebratng our International Community through Food), was to welcome asylum seekers and “also to recognize the cultural diversity in our community.”
Nadiath Ibrahim from Benin in West Africa, and her toddler daughter, Iman, were among the asylum seekers in attendance.
Here in the United States for a year and a few months, Ibrahim said of NEKASAN, “It’s a good organization, they help us out with so many things. I am grateful.”
“The food here is representative of most of everyone we have had come here,” Hillhouse said to the people gathered.
Dishes from Uganda, Yemen, Liberia, Japan, Cuba, the Ukraine, Benin, Vietnam, the Philippines, Lebanon, Russia and more were represented, along with sweets including fried plantain chips and other refreshments, with their countries of origin listed along with ingredients for the global festival.
Hillhouse said NEKASAN became a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit in 2020.
The organization, all-volunteer, works to assist asylum seekers with everything from legal representation to finding housing to jobs, language needs, and whatever they need to help their lives get on track here.
“All the people we have helped have fled their countries and for the most part, for them to return would be a death sentence,” said Hillhouse. “That’s what it means to be an asylum seeker.”
Part of the VT/NH Asylum Seekers Network
NEKASAN is part of a Vermont/New Hampshire Asylum Seekers Network and a US/Canada Border Collaborative.
According to its website, the organization aids asylum seekers who have been detained at the Mexico border or are in shelters in the Northeast US. These asylum seekers have escaped various forms of persecution in their home countries, and many have undergone perilous journeys to reach the U.S., including walking through the dangerous Darien Gap in Panama.
To date the group “accepted as guests three single men from Uganda, one from Togo, and one from Iran, and a family from Cuba, as well as a family from Benin.”
Upon arrival, most guests are housed with host families. NEKASAN assists them in accessing healthcare through Medicaid, provides legal and translation services, and engages volunteers for tutoring in English and other forms of social support. The organization has also helped with employment and transportation needs, including providing a donated car to one guest and funding tuition for vocational training.
For 2023, NEKASAN aims to have enough resources to assist 4-6 new guests.
The organization explains “Asylum seekers have fled persecution in their own countries by government sanctioned violence, or gang violence due to tribal membership, religious affiliation, political activity or sexual orientation. They have undertaken long, arduous journeys to reach our border. All of our guests from Africa and the Middle East have walked for roughly two months from South America to our Mexican border and passed through the treacherous, 66-mile Darien Gap in Panama (see Articles of Interest). During the trek one guest was pregnant and another’s pregnant girlfriend died.”
Work Permits
Some of the asylum seekers at the event declined to be photographed or interviewed using their names because of their circumstances.
Hillhouse said assisting people with obtaining permits to work here is an important step that NEKASAN assists with.
In the case of Ukrainian asylum seekers, that process has been expedited because of the war in their homeland, Hillhouse explained.
Jackie Abella of St. Johnsbury, a physical therapist at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and a first-generation immigrant who came to the U.S. from the Philippines, said a friend of hers told her about the asylum seekers group and she wanted to learn more and get involved - and support the work the nonprofit is doing to help people from around the world.
“I believe it is an important thing to become involved with,” shared Abella, attending the event with her young son. She first came to the U.S. on a work visa, she said.
One of the things she’d like to find out more about is how to help recent immigrants and asylum seekers to expedite being able to obtain their papers to work legally here. There is a need for workers, and people coming here from other countries need to send money back home, said Abella.
There are opportunities for the new community members here, she said, and like others at the event, she wanted to be part of welcoming people to the Northeast Kingdom.
A mother and three of her three children, ages meet 22, 8 and 7, from the Ukraine, were among those asylum seekers attending Saturday’s event.
Oleksandra Shapovalov was at the event with her 22-year-old daughter, also Oleksandra, who translated for her so she could share a few thoughts, and her daughter Mary, 8, and son Mark, 7.
A total of eight family members came here from the Ukraine as asylum seekers to Vermont together, the eldest daughter said, translating questions.
They have been here almost two months and are staying in St. Johnsbury.
The asylum seekers nonprofit here helped the family to find a home to live in, they helped to enroll the children in school, and to help them navigate information about the new town they are living in.
Vermont, Oleksandra said through her daughter, “Is beautiful. The nature is very beautiful, and the people are very nice.”
