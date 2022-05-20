NEK At Medium COVID Risk, NoCo Split
https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/current-activity/case-dashboard (Contributed)

Vermont’s latest COVID surveillance report and this week’s assessment by the CDC states the Northeast Kingdom is at a medium risk level.

Vermont’s surveillance report shows statewide there was a modest decrease in daily cases, COVID-related hospital admissions, and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients.

The Vermont Health Department also reported a slight decrease in the percent of emergency visits that presented with COVID-like illness.

This week there was an active outbreak in both Caledonia and Orleans counties. Statewide there were 35 outbreaks, with 27 in long-term care facilities, 3 in other health care facilities, 3 in correctional facilities and 2 uncategorized.

The most recent data shows the NEK was averaging nearly 30 confirmed cases per day.

The Vermont Health Department is only updating county level data once a week now, following a change in its reporting methods.

The CDC ranked the entire NEK as having medium COVID risk, which carries an advisory to consider wearing a mask indoors if you are at risk of severe illness from COVID due to age or pre-existing condition.

The North Country is split with Coos County at low risk, one of only 4 counties in New England the CDC ranked as low. Grafton County is at high risk, which comes with a recommendation for everyone to wear a mask indoors or on public transportation, and for people at high risk of severe illness to consider additional precautions.

