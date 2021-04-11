Northeast Kingdom Audubon will host a presentation on the Green Mountain Meadowlarks with Kevin Tolan of VCE on April 19 at 6 p.m.
The presentation is titled Green Mountain Meadowlarks: Ecology and Conservation of an Imperiled Grassland Bird.
Eastern Meadowlarks in the Northeast are rapidly declining; based on the latest USGS Breeding Bird Survey results, they’re undergoing an estimated 8.7% annual decline in Vermont. With their recent designation of Threatened in New Hampshire, and imminent listing in Vermont, now is a golden opportunity for targeted survey efforts. The Vermont Center for Ecostudies is partnering up with New Hampshire Audubon to launch a bi-state “blitz” this spring to encourage birders and community scientists to target areas of grassland habitat with the goal of seeking out meadowlarks. Join Northeast Kingdom Audubon and VCE to learn about these imperiled songbirds and what you can do to help keep them on the Vermont landscape.
Registration Information
