Northeast Kingdom residents who have been waiting years for access to high-speed internet are a bit closer to the promised land.
State and local officials celebrated the recent allocation of over $16 million in construction aid, the bulk of which will go to NEK Broadband, the communications union district serving the NEK and Wolcott.
Gov. Phil Scott and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch joined the Vermont Community Broadband Board to announce the construction grants made to NEK Broadband and Waitsfield Champlain Valley Telecom by the VCCB during an event on Monday.
“These two grants are the start of a major statewide broadband buildout effort unlike anything in Vermont since rural electrification and the highway system,” said Scott. “And just like those two historic advancements, these investments, and those coming over the summer, will be just as impactful and ensure all under-served Vermonters have access to broadband.”
“Far too many Vermont families lack access to high-speed broadband, making it harder for Vermonters to work, complete schoolwork, and stay connected with loved ones,” said Congressman Welch. “These grants will help thousands of families get connected and give our state the tools to build a reliable and accessible broadband network. This federal and state partnership is a model for how we can work together to help build stronger communities across the state.”
NEK Broadband received the first grant approved by the Vermont Community Broadband Board, which was created last year and is the conduit through which federal and state dollars, much of it from pandemic recovery funds, will flow. The Board unanimously approved the $15.9 million grant in late April.
The funding will allow NEK Broadband to construct 215 miles of network beginning this summer, passing 1,479 under-/un-served households along the way.
“This is a watershed moment for our CUD,” said NEK Broadband Governing Board Chair Evan Carlson. “We are thrilled to now have the funds in hand to get construction underway.”
Early construction will be concentrated in Concord, Kirby and Waterford, with additional miles expected in Brighton, Burke, East Haven, Lyndon, Newark, Sutton and Wheelock.
NEK Broadband has previously received $6.9 million to support pre-construction design and planning work, as well as acquire some of the necessary fiber and equipment for the buildout. NEK Broadband’s overall plan is to build nearly 2,800 miles of fiber optic cable-based internet for residents and businesses in the Northeast Kingdom.
“The goal of that plan is to provide each on-grid, under-served E911 address within the Kingdom access to high-speed internet connectivity,” said NEK Broadband Executive Director Christa Shute. “This $16 million is the first batch of up to $104 million in necessary grant funding for the $184 million project, and made possible by volunteer time, efforts and involvement from NEK Broadband board members, as well as all towns in Orleans, Caledonia, and Essex counties and the town of Wolcott.”
Shute said NEK Broadband is anticipating about $104 million as its share of money already allocated for broadband construction by the federal and state governments through pandemic relief programs and last year’s federal infrastructure bill.
“The two efforts prove that when Vermonters work together, they can make anything happen,” said Christine Hallquist, executive director of the Vermont Community Broadband Board. “NEK Broadband consists of 50 towns. The Town of Bolton, via the work of a handful of dedicated volunteers and a financial commitment from the Town, developed and are implementing a plan with WCVT to bring universal service to all residents.”
The need for broadband is acutely felt in the Northeast Kingdom. According to Shute, 44 percent of addresses in the NEK are either under-or un-served by adequate high-speed internet. This constitutes one-third of all un-served addresses in Vermont. The NEK is at the bottom of the state for the percentage of addresses served by adequate internet while being among the least populated counties with the lowest per capita income.
NEK Broadband’s buildout with the $16 million must be completed within the next 24 months. However, Shute described a more ambitious timeline during her grant application presentation in April. She told the VCCB that NEK Broadband hoped to build 50 miles per month, and had a 5-year construction plan for the entire system, while acknowledging that was ambitious and would require adequate access to equipment and material, the necessary construction partners, and local utilities to complete “make-ready” pole work to prepare utility poles to receive the new fiber optic cables. NEK Broadband has already submitted applications to the utilities for over 6,000 utility poles to be prepared for fiber — and that’s just for the initial build of 200-plus miles. NEK Broadband has also been working on a request for proposal for its long-term supply chain needs.
“I view that as one of the most critical items to our successful construction, is being able to do that quickly and efficiently and knowing you always have what you need on hand,” said Shute of the need to set up their supply chain system.
Shute also told VCCB that NEK Broadband was focused on keeping its broadband offerings affordable. NEK Broadband offers its current customers 50 Mbps upload/50 Mbps download internet service for $79.95 and 250/250 for $102.95. It has plans to introduce 100/100, 500/500 and 1 gigabyte/1 gigabyte ranging up to $129.95 in the future. Shute said the NEK Broadband governing body has formed a committee to focus on affordability and is participating
“We believe strongly that not only is this important for our residents but it’s important for our business model to increase the take rates through affordability,” Shute told the VCCB.
