NEK Broadband Awarded Next Round Of State Funding

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch announces broadband construction grants during an event Monday that featured Gov. Phil Scott, (on left); Christa Shute, executive director of NEK Broadband; and Christine Hallquist, executive director of the Vermont Community Broadband Board, on right. (Contributed Photo)

NEK Broadband was recently awarded nearly $5 million in additional construction grants to expand and accelerate its plans to build out fiber optic broadband service across the Northeast Kingdom.

The funding, $4,966,800 for NEK Broadband, was part of a broader announcement made by state and federal officials on Friday. NEK Broadband’s allocation was a grant amendment that provides a match from the Vermont Community Broadband Board for four towns that approved American Rescue Plan Act contributions toward the broadband project - Peacham, Groton, Ryegate and Walden. According to VCCB, the towns approved $186,000 in ARPA funds toward constructing additional broadband infrastructure in their towns.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments