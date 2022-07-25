NEK Broadband Awarded Next Round Of State Funding

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch announces broadband construction grants during an event Monday that featured Gov. Phil Scott, (on left); Christa Shute, executive director of NEK Broadband; and Christine Hallquist, executive director of the Vermont Community Broadband Board, on right. (Contributed Photo)
NEK Broadband was recently awarded nearly $5 million in additional construction grants to expand and accelerate its plans to build out fiber optic broadband service across the Northeast Kingdom.
The funding, $4,966,800 for NEK Broadband, was part of a broader announcement made by state and federal officials on Friday. NEK Broadband’s allocation was a grant amendment that provides a match from the Vermont Community Broadband Board for four towns that approved American Rescue Plan Act contributions toward the broadband project - Peacham, Groton, Ryegate and Walden. According to VCCB, the towns approved $186,000 in ARPA funds toward constructing additional broadband infrastructure in their towns.
The amendment will also build additional infrastructure in Danville, Lyndon, and St. Johnsbury. Altogether, service will be brought to 877 premises within the next 24 months.
This most recent $5 million is in addition to the original construction grant of $15,899,089 that NEK Broadband has received to provide service to 2,978 addresses in the Northeast Kingdom.
“This milestone could not have been possible without the level of support and engagement provided by our board members in Peacham, Groton, Ryegate, and Walden,” says Christa Shute, Executive Director. “We’re grateful to our board members for their continued advocacy of NEK Broadband’s initiatives within their towns. It’s the perfect example of how a shared vision and strong-rooted sense of community can gain momentum and propel a grassroots organization into action at the local level.”
During Friday’s press conference, Shute said the matching grants will allow NEK Broadband to build more miles sooner in the towns contributing ARPA funds and that an additional town had allocated ARPA funds to the effort since the initial grant amendment was made. Shute explained that Walden and Peacham were the first towns to commit. When Peacham committed the funds it was for a spur that ran toward Groton, which allowed Groton to invest ARPA funds, which in turn allowed Ryegate to piggyback off of the other town’s investments.
Shute said construction is underway in Concord, with the recent completion of another 5 miles of fiber there, and construction in Waterford was to get underway soon.
“We are just going to keep working it as soon as make ready is done and parts come in,” said Shute, who also shared a letter from an NEK resident about the need for broadband.
“Having reliable, high-speed internet would be life-changing for my family and I, who struggle because of the lack of an adequate internet connection,” wrote Leo Ormiston of Groton to the NEK Broadband board. Ormiston said he is a volunteer firefighter and Emergency Medical Responder in Groton. He said his present internet service cut out and proved challenging while he took a recent online EMR certification course.
“When my children started remote learning due to the pandemic, it became impossible for us to all be online at the same time, so I’d drive into town daily, and we’d sit in my car in the library or fire department parking lots so that my children could attend school,” added Ormiston. “This wasn’t an ideal learning situation for my kids, and we all struggled with the experience. As my children approach high school, I’m concerned that they won’t have enough bandwidth to even do their homework if they’re required to watch or stream it.”
Friday’s announcement included $48 million in new broadband awards statewide, bringing total funding to nearly $100 million allocated through VCCB, which was created to coordinate, facilitate, support and accelerate the development of broadband to all of Vermont.
“This next round of grants shows our continued progress towards delivering reliable broadband service to every corner of our state,” said Governor Scott. “Broadband is a critical key that opens communities to so many opportunities, and it is our responsibility to work towards connecting more Vermonters, which in turn will grow our economy.”
“Getting Vermonters connected to future-proof fiber technology will ensure that all Vermonters can have equal access to educational, energy, health, and remote work opportunities,” said VCBB Executive Director Christine Hallquist. “There has never been such an equalizing force that touches on so many issues impacting rural Vermonters.”
