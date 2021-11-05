NEK Broadband Begins Fiber-Optic Network Construction in Concord

This week marks a turning point for NEK Broadband, which will begin construction on its first project to build a high-speed fiber-optic network to serve rural customers in the Northeast Kingdom.
“It’s tremendously exciting,” said Evan Carlson, chair of NEK Broadband. “This is the first of what will become a much more aggressive construction schedule.”
NEK Broadband was formed at town meeting in March 2020 with a few dozen towns initially signing on. The Communications Union District has now grown to include 45 member towns. By the end of 2021, more than 300 homes and other locations in Concord and Lunenburg will be able to sign up for high-speed fiber-optic internet service from NEK Broadband in this first project.
“We are ready to start fulfilling our mission to bring truly high-speed broadband to the parts of the Northeast Kingdom that have been left behind by the private communications industry,” said Carlson. “It is a big moment for our organization as well as the economic development of our region.”
The construction will circle Miles Pond, cover a portion of Route 2 to the east then follow the town line along Oregon Road, Leonard Hill Road and Dance Hall Road.
The Concord-Lunenburg Pilot Project is funded with federal 2020 coronavirus emergency relief funds, also known as the CARES Act, awarded by the Vermont Department of Public Service. Grant funds must be utilized and the network construction completed by December 31, 2021.
An initial $460,000 grant was designed to serve 104 hard-to-reach addresses. The project size was more than doubled through a cooperative agreement with Lamoille FiberNet, a neighboring CUD that was unable to use its allocation that provided a sub-grant to NEK Broadband of $399,000 to allow 242 additional locations in Concord and Lunenburg to be reached. Extensions in west Concord and into east Waterford will be built in spring 2022 with funds from a USDA Rural Business Development Grant.
“While the project does not serve Lamoille FiberNet residents, we are pleased to help our neighboring CUD bring 100/100 Mbps access to hundreds more locations,” said Lamoille FiberNet Executive Director Val Davis. “Any progress that can be made toward ensuring more Vermonters have access to high-speed internet benefits all Vermonters.”
Residents in the project area can check specific availability and pre-register now with no obligation to subscribe at https://get.nekbroadband.org. The website can also be used by residents across the entire NEK to improve the accuracy of federal and state data about internet service currently available at their locations by filling out a brief survey. More accurate information will then be used to further refine design and construction plans. As NEK Broadband develops future construction schedules throughout the region, they will provide ongoing updates.
NEK Broadband intends to bring fiber broadband to addresses with electric utility service and without a comparable high-speed option across the entire NEK. Construction is already being planned for 2022 and the entire project is currently scheduled to be completed over the course of five years, although many factors could affect that timeframe.
November 3rd marked the kick-off meeting for construction in Concord and Lunenburg along with the arrival of final materials and fiber-optic cable in Vermont.
“We are extremely excited to start building,” NEK Broadband Executive Director Christa Shute said. “Our partners and vendors have done incredible work at an accelerated pace over the last few months to meet our end-of-year deadline.”
Those partners include construction manager NRTC (National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative), Green Mountain Power, VELCO (Vermont Electric Power Company), Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom, Kotecki ROW, Mission Broadband and a local construction contractor.
Looking toward 2022, NEK Broadband will soon apply for over $5 million of grant funds from the Vermont Community Broadband Board to help complete detailed design and construction plans for the next phases.
“This pilot project is just the beginning,” said Shute. “We are committed to bringing fiber-optic internet throughout our member communities.”
NEK Broadband is overseen by a volunteer board with representatives from the member communities and administered by a professional staff and contracted partners.
“It feels like there is so much work to be done and there is,” said Carlson. “A lot of people have put in a ton of volunteers hours … We are poised to reach our goal. It’s tremendously exciting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.