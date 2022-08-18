NEK Broadband Details Accelerated Build-Out In Communities That Kicked In ARPA Money

NEK Broadband will kick off the next phase of its construction of a fiber optic broadband system across the NEK on Monday.
NEK Broadband Executive Director Christa Shute said it will begin building “backbone” lines on Monday. This construction is funded by a $16 million grant NEK Broadband received this spring from the Vermont Community Broadband Board and will include lines that run south through Lower Waterford and onto Barnet and north through Concord, Kirby, St. Johnsbury and Lyndon eventually reaching existing fiber in Brighton, said Shute.
NEK Broadband is currently wrapping up some smaller pilot projects that were funded with CARES Act money and other grants previously and is making service available to 183 addresses in the Concord and Waterford area.
NEK Broadband expects to have reached 90% of its towns in some capacity within the next two years and part of the timeline and roll-out has been accelerated by additional funding the communications union district has received directly from its member towns.
Select boards in Groton, Hardwick, Peacham, Ryegate, and Walden have voted to allocate a total of $328,050 in American Rescue Plan Act funding towards constructing additional high-speed broadband infrastructure within their communities sooner than originally planned.
The funds pledged by the five Caledonia County towns will be matched by both NEK Broadband and VCBB. The combined total of $984,150 will accelerate the construction of the initial framework of infrastructure referred to as the “backbone” of the project.
The ARPA funding also enables NEK Broadband to build new infrastructure sooner in three additional towns: Danville, Lyndon, and Saint Johnsbury.
“This milestone of town participation could not have been possible without the support and engagement provided by our board members in Peacham, Groton, Ryegate, Walden, and Hardwick,” said Shute. “We’re grateful to them for continued advocacy of NEK Broadband’s initiatives within their towns. It’s a perfect example of how a shared vision and strong-rooted sense of community can gain momentum, propelling a grassroots organization into action at the local level.”
NEK Broadband’s ARPA program has allowed towns to invest in constructing additional miles of fiber on some side roads at the same time as the backbone, saving time and money. Once the backbone is complete, the next construction areas will be determined using objective criteria including grant funding obligations, existing infrastructure within each town, and numbers of priority addresses as identified by the state. Priority addresses are those where school-aged children or people using telehealth services reside. These addresses were provided by schools, health care facilities, individual households, and other state agencies trying to provide services to their clientele throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEK Broadband has provided proposals for roughly 25% of the available funds for the matching program, said Shute. The CUD continues to accept requests and commitments from area towns, but the opportunity to sign up is running out. Shute said interested boards and communities should contact their town’s representative on the NEK Broadband board. The VCBB deadline is Sept. 15 and town boards would need to vote to approve the ARPA fund expenditure.
Groton is contributing $40,800 of its ARPA funds to accelerate line construction, bringing service to an estimated 125 premises. 67 of those do not currently have any broadband internet, and 14 have been identified as priority addresses. Groton’s investment brought the fiber line into neighborhoods that were close enough to the town border with Ryegate that they also became eligible to participate in NEK Broadband’s ARPA program.
Ryegate is contributing a total of $76,000. The fiber internet service will reach 68 households, 58 without broadband internet, five of which are priority addresses.
Peacham contributed $30,000 to accelerate providing broadband to 165 premises in Peacham. 72 of those currently do not have broadband internet, including 14 priority addresses.
Walden contributed $40,000 to help build the equipment cabinet that will serve the entire town. Initial service on the backbone will include much of Route 15 through town plus some adjacent roads. It’ll reach 168 addresses, 54 of which are without broadband internet. 10 of those are priority addresses.
The Hardwick ARPA contribution is the largest to date at $139,500. The contribution will reach four underserved areas in rural parts of Hardwick, covering 114 addresses without broadband internet, and 162 total addresses.
The addresses passed in these communities will be eligible to sign up for service and would get free activation and a free drop (or installation) if within 400 unobstructed aerial feet of the fiber line.
At a May press conference, Governor Phill Scott announced that NEK Broadband had been awarded a nearly $16 million Construction Grant, the first Communications Union District of nine in the state to receive one. On July 22, an amendment adding $5 million to the original grant was announced. The organization had already received $8.25 million to support material purchases to deliver its fiber optic cable-based internet to residents and businesses in the Northeast Kingdom and Wolcott.
