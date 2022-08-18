NEK Broadband Details Accelerated Build-Out In Communities That Kicked In ARPA Money

A lineman stringing working on a fiber optic broadband network. (Contributed Photo from NEK Broadband)

NEK Broadband will kick off the next phase of its construction of a fiber optic broadband system across the NEK on Monday.

NEK Broadband Executive Director Christa Shute said it will begin building “backbone” lines on Monday. This construction is funded by a $16 million grant NEK Broadband received this spring from the Vermont Community Broadband Board and will include lines that run south through Lower Waterford and onto Barnet and north through Concord, Kirby, St. Johnsbury and Lyndon eventually reaching existing fiber in Brighton, said Shute.

