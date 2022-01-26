NEK Broadband is celebrating several milestones and eyeing millions of dollars in grants to support the buildout of its planned region-wide high-speed internet network.
Last month NEK Broadband completed construction of a pilot project in Lunenburg, Concord and Waterford, connecting the communications union district’s first customers to a fiber-optic network that delivers 100 Mbps symmetrical service or higher.
According to new customer Don Whitehead, “It has been a struggle working from home on DSL. I have had to drive to the office just to move a large file. I was pretty skeptical when construction started in November. But I was connected before December 31st. Download speed is more than 50 times faster than dual-band DSL and upload speed is more than 250 times faster.”
George Babcock said, “Thanks for bringing the Northeast Kingdom into the 21st century!”
Besides the completion of the pilot project, earlier this month the CUD signed up the last towns in the area and now represent every Northeast Kingdom town as well as Wolcott, said Christa Shute, Executive Director of NEK Broadband.
The CUD is now preparing to submit its first request for grant funds from the Broadband Construction Grant Program launched by the Vermont Community Broadband Program. VCBB announced $116 million in funding, with $100 million in ARPA money for CUDs and their partners as well as a $16 million program to match funds contributed by town contributions from their ARPA allocations.
Shute commended the VCCB program and said the principal grant program makes allocations based on populated road mileage, which means NEK Broadband could expect $30 million of the $100 million fund.
“We plan to put in our first request for grant funds in February to help secure the construction materials for our spring build,” said Shute.
Shute said they are also closely watching developments with the state’s next budget, future ARPA allocations by the state, and potential federal funding from a recent infrastructure bill that was signed into law.
NEK Broadband’s high-level design shows a construction cost of over $140 million. “If the funds in the Governor’s budget proceed through the construction grant program then NEK Broadband expects to receive a total of about $90 million dollars over the next 3-4 years,” said Shute, should these various funding proposals be realized.
Shute said NEK Broadband had been working on a program to leverage potential town investments and the $16 million incentive from the state but are reviewing the program in light of recent rules issued by the US Treasury that gives towns more flexibility in how the money is used.
“Access to high quality, affordable broadband is an economic necessity,” said Governor Phil Scott when the state grant program was announced last week. “That’s why we’ll continue to focus on these critical investments, that will strengthen our communities in all 14 counties.”
According to Christine Hallquist, Executive Director of the VCBB, “These grants will kickstart broadband expansion in the state. This first infusion of funds will allow Communications Union Districts and other eligible providers to accelerate their buildouts in communities across the state.”
Shute said NEK Broadband intends to kick off construction this spring. The CUD’s fiber optic cable is on order with a first shipment confirmed for April and other construction and network materials are in the purchasing process.
“We are completing detailed designs for the areas in Waterford where we have a USDA Rural Business Development Grant,” said Shute. “After that, our first priority is to build the ‘backbone’ throughout the NEK Broadband district.”
The backbone connects all the planned equipment cabinet locations and provide multiple avenues for the information to flow back to the CUD’s network operations center, providing network resilience and ensuring the network equipment is in place to support the last-mile deployment to homes and businesses, said Shute.
NEK Broadband has already received a $6.7 million grant to help fund detailed designs, construction planning and administrative work. NEK Broadband also received a transfer of 170 miles of existing fiber in the northern section of the NEK that will be part of the network backbone.
NEK Broadband has partnered with several state, regional and national broadband design and construction firms and telecommunication providers to build and operate the network.
NEK Broadband Board Chair Evan Carlson highlighted the experience and service of partner Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom who will be the network operator partner and was pleased with the completion of the recent pilot project that brought on the first customers.
“This initial project proves that the Communications Union District model can be successful. We had a very short time to get it designed, engineered, permitted and built. All our partners and vendors, including Eustis Cable, Green Mountain Power, Mission Broadband, the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative, VELCO and Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom pulled out all the stops to make this project happen in a very tight timeframe,” said Shute.
