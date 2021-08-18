NEK Broadband Gets Funding, Hires Interim Director

NEK Broadband recently received $276,250 to help fund the next steps in its plan to build 2,800 miles of fiber optic cable for internet service in the Northeast Kingdom.
In addition, the communications union district which serves nearly 50 towns across the region, announced the hiring of Christa Shute as interim Executive Director and released a more detailed public version of their recently completed business plan.
Shute is a Northeast Kingdom native. She was Director of Business Development and Finance for Vermont Telecommunications Authority from 2009-15, a key negotiator for developing 175 miles of the Northeast Kingdom Fiber Network and over 150 miles of the Central Vermont Fiber Network.
“I have lived in rural Vermont most of my life and understand the challenges of good internet access and its affordability,” she said. “I am dedicated to helping build the public infrastructure needed in the Northeast Kingdom where the vastness of the territory and sparse population make the task particularly challenging.”
The funding is from the federal American Rescue Plan Act passed earlier this year. While NEK Broadband is primarily a volunteer organization, paid staff members oversee planning and project management. The funding will partially support the position of a professional administrator and the hiring of a project manager. Other basics such as insurance, software licenses and utilizing a legal consultant, when necessary, are also part of the funding package. The funding will also create an Executable Project Plan, a detailed, step-by-step plan.
“This document is critical for efficiently building a broadband network across the entire Northeast Kingdom service area,” Shute said.
Over $110,000 has also been allocated for completing the necessary utility pole inventory. Over 5,200 utility poles must be inspected to be sure they have space for an additional cable. This funding begins the process. Inspection and replacement will be required of all utilities that own poles in the planned service area, and must be completed before each construction phase of the new fiber optic internet network can begin.
In recent weeks the CUD has also been reviewing and sharing portions of a business plan that was developed in collaboration with NRTC Broadband Solutions.
The plan outlines the full scope of the proposed network construction and outlines the economics of a business model that looks at the cost of connections to individual businesses and homes, take rates for subscribers and potential service costs.
The construction plan calls for over 2,800 miles of fiber, of which 350 would be backbone fiber and over 2,500 would be distribution lines.
NRTC estimates the total construction cost of the backbone and distribution lines would be $106 million and an additional $25 million in expenses for the anticipated drops to subscribers.
According to a public version of the business plan made available by NEK Broadband, NRTC and NEK created a full business model where NEK would build the entire network and own all the assets. The model also accounts for all the operational needs and expenses of running an Internet Service Provider so that NEK understands the full picture of delivering broadband via fiber to the home in the NEK.
NRTC says this should improve the CUD’s ability to vet partnering options for these roles or responsibilities from other organizations.
NRTC outlined a 5-year construction plan with work being done each year across the region in various towns, but that is based on assumptions about funding and an aggressive construction timeline that might not be realized.
One critical step will be the make-ready work for which NEK Broadband will need to contract with various power companies in order to prepare or replace existing utility poles so NEK Broadband can hang its fiber.
The phases of the build-out established in the business plan were shaped to leverage existing fiber in the region early on while spreading the work out so that it touched multiple power companies.
“The goal was to ensure that all of the make-ready work required for an individual phase isn’t solely on the back of a single utility,” states the plan.
NEK Broadband crosses multiple electric utility territories and the power companies have limitations on how much make-ready work, which requires highly trained lineman, they can do on an annual basis.
“By definition, this becomes the limiting factor,” noted the business plan. The goal is to complete the make-ready work at a rate that enables the construction schedule, indicates the plan.
NEK Broadband Board Chairman Evan Carlson previously said while the business plan outlines a 5-year buildout, it could several years more depending on funding, construction constraints and other factors.
