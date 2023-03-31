NEK Broadband Executive Director Christa Shute outlines progress on broadband construction for community residents and leaders from across the Northeast Kingdom gathered at Burke Mountain Hotel for NEK Together, a planning, strategy and networking conference hosted by NEK Collaborative Friday. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
A recent report issued by the Vermont State Auditor highlighted several risks and concerns for the state’s long-sought build-out of broadband internet to all corners of the state, but NEK Broadband believes it is in a position to avoid many of them and continue its multi-year construction plan.
The report issued last week by State Auditor Doug Hoffer outlined 10 principal risks from funding shortfalls or gaps that could interrupt construction, material and equipment constraints, workforce shortages, and contract and governance concerns within the 10 communications union districts that were formed to tackle broadband build-out across the state. Hoffer notes the Vermont Community Broadband Board, formed by state government to assist and oversee the CUDs and allocate the state and some of the federal investments in broadband, is overseeing the distribution of about $350 million at this point, with the potential and hope for more funding from the federal Infrastructure Law.
“This effort represents one of the largest infrastructure projects in Vermont history,” said Hoffer. “Without the massive infusion of federal funds Vermont has received, we’d be looking at incremental progress, not a universal plan. It is precisely because of the once-in-a-lifetime nature of the level of funding that we can’t afford to make mistakes.”
“We feel that the auditor’s report was fair and fundamentally correct,” said Christa Shute, Executive Director of NEK Broadband, the CUD covering all of the Northeast Kingdom and Wolcott. “But not all the risks apply to NEK Broadband and some of those risks we’ve mitigated in strategies going forward. And some are valid risks and concerns that we are continuing to attempt to address.”
NEK Broadband is in the midst of its multi-year, multi-phase build-out having already completed its business plan, conducted technical studies and design of its system, hired construction and operational partners, and received about $65 million in funding at this point. NEK Broadband has begun construction on the backbone of its network and has a busy construction season ahead of it.
Shute said that NEK Broadband is not in the same position as some CUDs, having received $65 million thus far, which should give it room to continue construction and operational development until additional funding from the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program in the bipartisan Infrastructure Law comes through. Shute expects funding already allocated to NEK Broadband gives it funding for up to three construction seasons and could be spent in parallel with the first allocations from the BEAD Program.
Shute said the large allocation is because NEK Broadband has the most under- and un-served locations in the state.
Hoffer also cited workforce constraints in finding enough trained linemen, fiber technicians, and other workers to help build the systems, suggesting it may be preferable to pay premium rates to existing firms to ensure the CUDs have the construction teams they need. Shute, though, said state and local efforts to ramp up workforce development and train new employees are necessary for the long term.
Shute agrees with Hoffer’s report that the challenge of sourcing fiber and other equipment is a valid and ongoing risk as broadband build-out is happening across the country. NEK Broadband took recent steps to bring warehousing and logistics expertise in-house and has $5 million of fiber on hand. They have seen long lead times for equipment cabinets, but are hopeful and expect August delivery on those will meet construction demands.
Broadband is a hot-button topic country-wide as rural communities and state governments race to reach under-served areas. In recent days New Hampshire’s Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell touted NH’s approach to funding build-out in cooperation with existing utilities and incumbent providers. Caswell said NH expected to connect about 50,000 new customers for about $1,800 a location in the coming years through collaboration with New Hampshire Electric Co-op and Consolidated Communications. Caswell said per-location cost was a fraction of the anticipated expense in neighboring states like Vermont and Massachusetts.
“I think Vermont has made the right decision to invest public dollars in public infrastructure that’s built for the public good,” said Shute. “When you invest in an incumbent in an area that is rural, you have eliminated all possibility of competition from ever coming to that region, and the result of that is likely to be higher costs and lower service over time. With the CUD model and the build of public infrastructure, the money that is generated from the network will go to: 1 – ensuring every single address is connected; 2 - creating and maintaining an affordability program; 3 – generally making sure that additional funds go back to the community. While it may be less expensive to pay for an incumbent to build out, broadband is not a regulated field and you now will wind up with an area that is a monopoly.”
Shute said NEK Broadband will light up the next section of fiber it’s been building with early-round grant money in the Waterford area. She noted that while NEK Broadband does not presently release the total number of its subscribers, it expects to double that number when the new section lights up. The CUD also plans to build a significant portion of its backbone through the southern section of the NEK this summer and sections in the northwest portion of the NEK.
Hoffer added: “I know that many people, including hundreds of unpaid local volunteers, have been working extremely hard to fill in the broadband gaps left by the large corporate telecom companies. They’ve had to create new organizations, develop business plans, and hire contractors in short order. Our report is meant to support their work by flagging for them and state officials the things that could impede success. Far better to address these concerns before the next $250 million is spent than to regret unforced errors after the fact.”
