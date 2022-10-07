NEK Broadband Joins Statewide Application For Federal Grant

A crew works on the NEK Broadband network. (Contributed Photo by NEK Broadband)

The State of Vermont joined other nationwide applicants seeking funds from the federal $1 billion Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program and NEK Broadband is a strong supporter of the effort.

Vermont’s application proposes a $114 million, 1,663-mile, statewide middle mile network. The proposal was developed in collaboration with the state’s nine Communications Union Districts and the state’s major telecommunication companies. This project is supported by a $30 million state match to be included in the Governor’s budget proposal and over $16 million in cash and in-kind contributions from NEK Broadband, ECFiber, and FirstLight.

