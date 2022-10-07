NEK Broadband Joins Statewide Application For Federal Grant

The State of Vermont joined other nationwide applicants seeking funds from the federal $1 billion Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program and NEK Broadband is a strong supporter of the effort.
Vermont’s application proposes a $114 million, 1,663-mile, statewide middle mile network. The proposal was developed in collaboration with the state’s nine Communications Union Districts and the state’s major telecommunication companies. This project is supported by a $30 million state match to be included in the Governor’s budget proposal and over $16 million in cash and in-kind contributions from NEK Broadband, ECFiber, and FirstLight.
According to Governor Scott, “This Middle-Mile grant represents an opportunity for us to invest even more public money in our community fiber networks, reducing their need to go to the bond market. It would enable us to connect different Districts together, and then to internet hubs in more connected areas beyond the borders of our state. This network provides Vermont a once in a generation opportunity to build a comprehensive state-wide reliable and resilient backbone to ensure we can withstand future weather events, handle new demands for electricity and enable smart transportation systems. Above all, it would accelerate our plan to achieve universal service, at rates Vermonters can afford.”
If the grant is awarded, it will enable the state’s nine CUD to accelerate their construction timelines, negotiate better bulk data rates, and increase the resiliency of each of the networks. The new network also leverages previously built state fiber that was transferred to the CUDs in late 2021.
“NEK Broadband is pleased to provide in-kind match fiber-optic cable network in support of the Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB)’s middle-mile grant application. A successful application will build a middle-mile network throughout Vermont that will decrease overall costs and increase opportunities for regional and statewide growth, providing residents with added educational opportunities, job availability, and healthcare access,” said Christa Shute, Executive Director of NEK Broadband.
Shute said the middle mile proposal utilizes and aligns with what NEK Broadband has called the “backbone” of its network design that has begun construction.
“This application utilizes our existing design, and some of our existing fiber, and enhances it with connections to the four CUDs along our western and southern borders,” said Shute. If the state is awarded the grant it would help defray some of NEK Broadband’s construction costs and lower the funding gap to realize a complete build to every un- or under-served address in the region.
The effort to develop the state’s grant proposal was spearheaded over the last four months by the Vermont Community Broadband Board.
“One of the VCBB goals is to propose and develop a resilient and redundant statewide network while also addressing public safety, energy equity, and reducing the cost of broadband,” said Christine Hallquist, Executive Director of the Vermont Community Broadband Board. “The middle mile grant provided the opportunity to consult with and build trust between the state’s nine communications union districts and the private telecom companies.”
The Vermont Middle Mile Infrastructure Project and the resulting network would be managed by a new Special Purpose Vehicle, a separate legal entity with majority public control for the purpose of constructing, owning, and operating the network composed of the CUDs and private partners providing “Indefeasible Rights of Use” to their networks. Vermont has used SPVs with its shared electric utility substations and the same model will be used for this shared telecommunications asset.
“This middle mile grant application showcases Vermont at its best - diverse stakeholders such as CUDs and for-profit companies coming together and contributing their expertise, insights, and skills to collaborate on a plan that is directed at promoting the public good. The Vermont Community Broadband Board was created to make this kind of breakthrough happen,” said June Tierney, Commissioner of the Department of Public Service.
Vermont telecommunications and electric utilities were also supportive of the effort. The plan was developed in consultation with WCVT, FirstLight, Consolidated Communications, VTel, and VELCO.
Nationwide, over 235 applications were submitted totaling more than $5.5 billion in funding requests for the $1 billion in the Enabling Middle Mile Infrastructure Grant Program.
If awarded, Vermont’s network would be constructed within 60 months. Awards will be announced starting in March 2023.
For more information, visit Vermont Community Broadband Board’s Vermont’s Middle Mile Proposal for the NTIA webpage (https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/vermont%E2%80%99s-middle-mile-proposal-ntia)
