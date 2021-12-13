NEK Broadband Key Part Of State’s Broadband Push

Key players in Vermont’s push to provide high-speed internet to the farthest corners of the state announced a significant step forward in the years-long quest for broadband on Monday.
Officials from the Vermont Community Broadband Board, Vermont Communications Union Districts Association, Vermont Community Foundation, Vermont State Employees Credit Union and NEK Broadband announced a collaboration to pre-purchase a large supply of fiber optic cable so the CUD’s could have necessary material on-hand for the 2022 construction season.
Six of Vermont’s CUD’s will share in the acquisition of 1,000 miles of fiber alongside NEK Broadband, which will purchase over 1,000 miles of its own fiber for phase 1 of its intended build-out to begin next year.
Finding an adequate supply of fiber is one of the critical bottlenecks in the broadband projects which industry insiders say will see a dramatic increase in demand over the next several years as efforts unfold across the country, funded in part by the multiple rounds of pandemic relief funds and the recently passed federal infrastructure bill.
By securing this large supply of fiber now, a combined investment of over $7 million, NEK Broadband, the other participating CUDs and their financing partners will beat the rush to purchase fiber, saving money and time.
The National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative (NRTC) is providing this fiber at a fixed price but expects its prices to increase by 35% early next year. The fiber purchased by VCUDA and NEK Broadband this month will begin to arrive in the spring of 2022.
NRTC was selected by NEK Broadband this summer as one of its partners in the construction of the NEK’s fiber project that is projected to exceed 2,000 miles in fiber and take 5 or more years to complete.
NRTC was originally brought on by NEK Broadband to help develop the CUD’s business plan and is now working on high-level design and the executable project plan that will more specifically define and outline NEK Broadband’s build-out phases. Going forward NRTC will serve to develop more technical construction plans and serve as construction manager for the duration of the build-out and inspect the finished project.
NEK Broadband’s 1,050-mile purchase of fiber optics was backed by a line of credit from Community National Bank. This purchase provided the additional support for financing the statewide effort that will provide the fiber needed by 6 other CUDs for projects intended for 2022 and potentially beyond.
Christa Shute, Executive Director of NEK Broadband, said, “NEK Broadband is very pleased that we could leverage our partnerships to help other CUDs make a larger purchase of a critical material that will, in turn, accelerate the provisioning of fast internet service to our state’s many underserved residents.”
“This is only the first of many such joint purchasing arrangements VCUDA will help facilitate,” said VCUDA Program Coordinator Will Anderson. “Beyond the materials issue, we are also looking forward to partnering with these and other institutions to address two of the greatest challenges still facing the CUDs: the need for adequate capital to fund construction, and the need for an additional workforce to carry out that construction as efficiently as possible.”
“This partnership provides the capital necessary to make the fiber optic cable purchase in advance of grants to be issued early in 2022,” said Christine Hallquist, Executive Director of the Vermont Community Broadband Board. Hallquist was the prior NEK Broadband executive director before being appointed to her new post by Gov. Phil Scott. “The substantial cost savings will also allow the Communications Union Districts to build out to more addresses providing Vermonters with access to fast, affordable, internet access.”
According to Vermont Community Broadband Board’s Deputy Director Robert Fish, “Securing additional financing and funding is necessary to accelerate the purchase of other materials and to secure a workforce for the coming year. We’ve said from the beginning that this is an ‘all hands on deck’ moment to capture and leverage resources from the state and federal government, private institutions, and municipalities across the state. With innovative solutions and the continued support of Vermont institutions, the effort to connect every Vermonter to affordable, high-speed internet will continue to accelerate in 2022.”
“Rural broadband is key to connecting individuals and communities across the state with each other and the larger world. Increasing connectivity builds opportunities for education, civic engagement, and business development,” said Greg Huysman, Director of Business Lending and Services at VSECU.
“The Vermont Community Foundation and our family of funds are committed to expanding Vermonters’ access to affordable broadband so everyone can lead full lives in today’s connected world,” said Dan Smith, President and CEO of the Vermont Community Foundation. “It is the creative work of forward-thinking partners like the Vermont Community Broadband Board and VSECU that will make universal broadband in Vermont a reality.”
NEK Broadband is Vermont’s largest CUD in terms of member towns, currently under- or un-served addresses, and scale of project miles. It currently is building a pilot fiber project in Lunenburg and Concord and will expand into the Waterford area with funds made available primarily through the CARES Act, which provided the first significant allotment of pandemic relief funds.
A significant number of logistical challenges still face the CUDs’ efforts, including access to further capital, required make-ready work to be completed on utility poles, hiring the necessary workforce to put up the fiber and complete customer connections, and others.
