NEK Broadband Part Of US Senate Hearing Tomorrow

NEK Broadband Executive Director Christa Shute outlines progress on broadband construction for community residents and leaders from across the Northeast Kingdom gathered at Burke Mountain Hotel for NEK Together, a planning, strategy and networking conference hosted by NEK Collaborative Friday. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
NEK Broadband Executive Director Christa Shute is part of a panel that will testify about rural broadband issues at a US Senate hearing Wednesday.
Shute and Roger Nishi, Vice President of Industry Relations at Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom, will join other industry officials from around the country to testify before the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy. Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., will chair the hearing, titled “Rural Broadband: Connecting our Communities to the Digital Economy.”
The United States Department of Agriculture has a series of broadband programs focused on rural areas where it is most costly to build and operate broadband infrastructure. According to a release from the Vermont Community Broadband Board, true high-speed internet is fundamental for effective participation in our nation’s economy, healthcare, education, and personal job success, as well as access to federal and state services, the political process, and community engagement.
“NEK Broadband has successfully applied for and managed grants through USDA. We are pleased to have this opportunity to share with members of the U.S. Senate both the ongoing importance of these programs and constructive suggestions from first-hand experience on how they can be improved for future rounds of funding,” said Shute.
“This is a testament to what we already know in Vermont. The people running our Communications Union Districts (CUDs) and their partners are nationally recognized experts and leaders in the industry. We are lucky to have them working for us every day in Vermont,” said VCBB Executive Director Christine Hallquist. VCBB has provided funding to both NEK Broadband and WCVT.
According to Eric Haskin, president and CEO of Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom, “Over many decades, WCVT has had a strong relationship with USDA and RUS, as well as with its predecessor agency, the REA whom my parents worked closely with. We have received both loans and grants that have helped us make generational technology investments to our network, including upgrading from iron wire to copper, party lines to direct dial switching, and now our next evolution from copper DSL to fiber-to-the-home technology.”
The hearing begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday and can be viewed on the Senate’s website.
