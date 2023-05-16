NEK Broadband Part Of US Senate Hearing Tomorrow
NEK Broadband Executive Director Christa Shute outlines progress on broadband construction for community residents and leaders from across the Northeast Kingdom gathered at Burke Mountain Hotel for NEK Together, a planning, strategy and networking conference hosted by NEK Collaborative Friday. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)

NEK Broadband Executive Director Christa Shute is part of a panel that will testify about rural broadband issues at a US Senate hearing Wednesday.

Shute and Roger Nishi, Vice President of Industry Relations at Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom, will join other industry officials from around the country to testify before the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy. Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., will chair the hearing, titled “Rural Broadband: Connecting our Communities to the Digital Economy.”

