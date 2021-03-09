NEK Broadband Project Growing Fast

The broadband movement in the Northeast Kingdom is gaining momentum.
“From my perspective, I’ve seen more advancement in this area on broadband in the past six months than I’ve seen in the six years prior to that,” said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead on Monday.”I’m sure a lot of that has to do with the work the CUD is doing.”
The CUD (Northeast Kingdom Communications Union District) is a regional broadband project that has been growing since it was formed just before the pandemic began. That’s according to St. Johnsbury’s representative on the CUD board - Nicolas Anzalone - who briefed the select board on Monday.
“Newport voted to join recently,” said Anzalone. “That’s 33 towns total in the CUD. It’s the largest CUD in the state.”
Anzalone said the CUD was looking to work with private developers to provide broadband service throughout the Northeast Kingdom.
“Our model is gonna be much more of like a public/private partnership,” said Anzalone. “Find ways that we can help work together to fill out the entire Northeast Kingdom instead of just the areas that are justifiable for a for-profit.”
The NEK’s need for full broadband coverage was highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic which required many to work and attend school from home.
According to its 2020 year-in-review report, the CUV has formed a governing board, hired a clerk and administrator, raised $743,000 in grant funding and completed an initial feasibility study that provides a road-map for pilot construction projects next year.
Funding for the project will come through state and federal grants, subsidized loans and the fees from internet subscribers for services provided.
The CUV has also established a partnership with Hardwick Internet Service Provider “Kingdom Fiber” to connect up to 100 homes in Albany, Craftsbury, Greensboro, Hardwick, and Irasburg.
As of January, 42 homes had received new fiber service, according to the report.
