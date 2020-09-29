NEK Broadband wants to determine current access to broadband and the interest and need to expand broadband access in the Northeast Kingdom.

NEK Community Broadband (www.nekbroadband.org) is a Communications Union District (CUD) consisting of 31 towns in Northeastern Vermont working to provide every E911 business and residential address in the member towns with access to a minimum speed of 100 Mbps, symmetrical at an affordable price. The goal is to ultimately get every home and business connected to fiber. NEK Broadband will use wireless as an interim solution to get as many addresses connected as soon as possible.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments