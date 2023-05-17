NEK Broadband To Receive $17M Grant To Aid Network Buildout

Wednesday was a big day for NEK Broadband. On the same day that NEK Broadband Executive Director Christa Shute was invited to testify before the US Senate Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy, it was announced that NEK Broadband was slated to receive a $17 million grant to help build out the network throughout the NEK.
Vermont’s Congressional delegation of Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Peter Welch (D-VT) and Representative Becca Balint (VT-AL) announced that NEK Broadband would receive Vermont’s first-ever United States Department of Agriculture ReConnect grant to deploy the fiber-to-the-premises network that is under. Shute spoke of the award and what impact it will have during the Senate hearing.
“To thrive in today’s digital economy, rural communities need access to the same consistent, high-speed broadband that’s available in our urban centers,” said Sen. Welch, who chaired the subcommittee hearing. “Support from ReConnect will help families and businesses in the Northeast Kingdom access high-quality broadband, without breaking the bank. It’s an amazing step forward for broadband deployment in Vermont. I’m grateful to the folks at USDA for helping us bring this important funding home to Vermont.”
“The health of rural America, we believe, is vital to the health of the nation,” said Welch during his opening remarks. “[Rural America] is under stress. It’s under stress on its agriculture economy and it’s lost a lot of its manufacturing base and our goal is to do all we can to help revive that. One of the big challenges of rural America is access to high-quality high-speed internet. … It’s obvious that you can’t be in the 21st century without high-speed internet any more than you can be in rural America without electricity.”
Shute noted during her testimony that the grant would help fund a $23.5 million project that is part of NEK Broadband’s buildout plan. The project would construct 321 miles of fiber infrastructure across 22 towns and reach 3,300 un- or under-served people, 94 businesses, 183 farms and 11 educational facilities.
Shute advocated for streamlined application processes in future federal programs and other project parameters that would ensure federal dollars would be used to build reliable and future-proof systems that would first meet the needs of the most rural sections of the country.
NEK Broadband’s work to reach every un- and under-served address in the NEK is already underway through a $21 million project funded by the Vermont Community Broadband Board and state-allocated ARPA funds. Shute recognized the assistance of USDA in securing this new funding and also highlighted the collaboration the communication union district has with Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom in the operations of the growing network. A representative of WCVT also testified at the hearing, which saw additional testimony from telecom and broadband officials from Illinois, Alabama and North Dakota.
“If there was ever any doubt, the last few years have made it absolutely clear: Broadband is a fundamental, essential service necessary for Vermonters to work, learn, and access health care,” said Sen. Sanders. For too long, large pockets of our state have been denied this critical resource because companies haven’t found it profitable enough to invest. This federal funding is transformative, because the money is going directly to the very communities who will benefit, instead of having to go through those who care more about profits than delivering service. I look forward to seeing this grant support all the great work already happening in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and how it will help encourage the development of new opportunities for years to come.”
“The growing digital divide is leaving rural low-income families and students behind,” said Rep. Balint. “That’s why federal investments in rural broadband will be so impactful for communities like the Northeast Kingdom. I’m thankful that these funds are reaching Vermonters and I look forward to seeing the opportunity it will bring to our state.”
“For families in Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties, today is a significant moment,” said Sarah Waring, USDA Rural Development State Director for Vermont and New Hampshire. “We are thrilled to help this monumental effort by NEK Community Broadband to impact the lives of rural residents. With this landmark investment in Vermont’s broadband infrastructure, the people, businesses and organizations of the Northeast Kingdom are one step closer to unprecedented access and speed, resulting in more opportunities to find work, find help, stay healthy and stay in touch. With the resilient leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration, support from our Congressional partners, and organizations like NEK Community Broadband, the ReConnect Program now has a firm foothold in our jurisdiction, and we are confident it will continue to create high-speed connections—and a higher quality of life—within other areas of the Twin States.”
The announcement came as part of Sen. Welch’s first hearing as Chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee’s Rural Development and Energy Subcommittee on the importance of expanding broadband access. On Wednesday Welch also introduced the bipartisan Reconnecting Rural America Act with Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS), a bill to reauthorize and strengthen the ReConnect program.
More details about the USDA grant to NEK Broadband will be released next month, indicated the delegation’s announcement.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.