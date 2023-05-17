NEK Broadband To Receive $17M Grant To Aid Network Buildout
Buy Now

NEK Broadband Executive Director Christa Shute testifies before the US Senate Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy in Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday was a big day for NEK Broadband. On the same day that NEK Broadband Executive Director Christa Shute was invited to testify before the US Senate Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy, it was announced that NEK Broadband was slated to receive a $17 million grant to help build out the network throughout the NEK.

Vermont’s Congressional delegation of Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Peter Welch (D-VT) and Representative Becca Balint (VT-AL) announced that NEK Broadband would receive Vermont’s first-ever United States Department of Agriculture ReConnect grant to deploy the fiber-to-the-premises network that is under. Shute spoke of the award and what impact it will have during the Senate hearing.

