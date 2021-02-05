NEK Cable Access Show Host Banned From Governor’s Media Briefings

Gov. Phil Scott decided the NEK-TV cable access show “It’s News To Us” is not ‘news’ to him and banned the show’s host from the governor’s twice-a-week media briefings.
The host, Steve Merrill, of North Troy, was told this week he would no longer be allowed to pose questions to the governor and members of his administration during the media Q and A time that follows the administration’s COVID-related updates on Tuesdays and Fridays. The number of media representatives who ask questions during the briefings typically range from 20 to 30. Merrill has been asking questions as part of the media since May.
Following Merrill’s most recent question on Tuesday, the governor said no more.
Merrill referenced consideration of setting-aside doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the Black, Indigenous and People of Color community in Vermont and asked, “What with no tribal — federal tribal recognition and, you know, reservations or anything like that, how would one qualify as indigenous?”
He concluded the question with what he admitted on Friday was “a crack” referencing former presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “Do we use the Elizabeth Warren standard with high cheekbones or did you just take people’s word for it?” Merrill asked.
Rebecca Kelley, the governor’s communications director, reported that the question troubled many. In a letter to NEK-TV Director Tod Pronto she noted “numerous Vermonters” were concerned about Merrill’s “offensive question.”
“Considering the long-overdue national reckoning on systemic racism happening in America, and our renewed efforts to address bias in our state and nation, we are compelled to reach out to you,” Kelley wrote.
She noted that it wasn’t the first time that Vermonters have complained about Merrill’s comments and questions and asked Pronto for his feedback on how to address the concerns with Merrill’s comments. The letter was sent Wednesday.
The next day Kelley sent an email to Merrill and Pronto to state that Merrill would not be included in further press briefings because his show, “It’s News To Us” is not really news.
“We have determined you are not using these briefings – or your questions at the briefings – to produce a bona fide news report but instead for a hobby entertainment program,” Kelley stated. “The Q&A during the Administration’s COVID press briefings is for journalists asking questions for bona fide news reporting.”
The governor was asked about the decision to bar Merrill from the briefings, and he said Merrill is not providing news for viewers with the information he has been gathering at the briefings.
“(Merrill’s) an interesting character from the Northeast Kingdom,” said Gov. Scott. “We like to have that perspective, but when we looked back to what he was doing with the information, he wasn’t providing news.”
The governor called “It’s News To Us” a show provided for entertainment purposes.
“He was actually using some of the information that we were giving as fodder for an entertainment program that he had with the public access. That’s not what we had in mind,” the governor said. “It was just plain entertainment, maybe comedy but I use that term very loosely.”
In Merrill’s show this week, footage of a rock concert is displayed on a green screen behind him. He starts the show wearing what appears to be a colonial-era hat and switches to a Native American headdress.
“These are media briefings about COVID, and it’s not to promote your entertainment program that you might have,” Governor Scott said.
In her letter, Kelley had given Merrill an opportunity to appeal his media briefing ban, and Merrill has done so. The appeal has gone to Jason Gibbs, Governor Scott’s chief of staff.
Merrill’s appeal notes that he poses serious questions that at times he said impressed Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.
“We have had many messages from viewers about my questions and the fact that NO other press members have brought up subject matter that I take HOURS and hours researching about the biology & virology of this pandemic and the decisions based on ‘science & data,’” he stated.
In his appeal, he referenced the “high cheekbones” comment from Tuesday and said it was a direct quote from Warren herself.
He defends his show as a news source that has been on air since 2009.
“We were the first news program to notify the NEK that ‘AnC-Bio’ was being run out of a corner office of a sports betting firm in Seoul, Korea and had NO stockholders, price to earnings ratio, nothing, all the while ALL the other ‘Bona Fide’ news organizations were being wowed by Bill Stenger and all his ‘artists renderings’ of the GREAT things coming to the NEK,” Merrill wrote.
Gibbs stated on Friday that he will review Merrill’s arguments. He said he is also seeking input from the Vermont Press Association, Vermont Broadcast Associates and long-time journalists for their perspectives.
When asked on Thursday about the issue by vtdigger.org, VPA President Lisa Loomis said the organization represents the state’s newspapers and not public access television stations.
Pronto calls the show that Merrill provides news commentary. It airs on Comcast 1088 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. and Thursdays at 10 p.m. “His commentary is opinion-based,” said Pronto.
The show is the closest thing to news content that local producers of NEK-TV content provides, said Pronto. “He is the only one specifically focused on news.”
Apart from making sure that program producers aren’t running afoul of FCC regulations, NEK-TV officials have little input into the content of the programs.
“They are 100 percent responsible for the content of their show and production of the show,” Pronto said. “We don’t dictate the direction.”
Still, NEK-TV hears plenty of comments about the content of Merrill’s show. “We get a ton of complaints and we hear from a ton of people who love him,” said Pronto.
One recent NEK-TV social media post refers to Merrill’s questions at the media briefings as “moronic.”
Pronto said he understands the governor’s position concerning Merrill but it sends the wrong message about transparency.
“It’s in the best interest of transparency for them to not have banned him,” he said.
Kelley said the governor throughout the pandemic-related media briefings has tried to provide an open forum through which media people can gather information to inform their readers/viewers. In the case of Merrill’s program, he has been misusing his access, she said.
“We have aired on the side of access, but feel his goal is clearly not informing the public through news reporting,” she said.
