A Northeast Kingdom dog has more and better mobility and a spot on a TV show thanks to the ‘Wizard of Paws.’

Pemberley, or ‘Pemmy’ as she’s known to her owner Kaitlin Wood, of Beecher Falls, met with Derrick Campana and his TV crew last weekend. Campana, host of the BYUtv series “Wizard of Paws,” is the wizard of designing prosthetics that better the lives of animals. Pemmy was fitted with a brace created by Campana, and the experience was filmed for an episode of Wizard of Paws.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments