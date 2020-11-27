Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Wizard of Paws Host Derrick Campana holds Pemberley while standing with Pemberley's owner, Kaitlin Wood, formerly of Lancaster, N.H., on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Campana created a brace for Pemberley and the story was filmed for an upcoming episode of Wizard of Paws. (Courtesy Photo)
Kaitlin Wood, formerly of Lancaster, N.H., is filmed by crew members for the show Wizard of Paws. Wood and her dog, Pemberley, will appear on an upcoming episode as Pemberley was fitted with a brace specially designed by the show's host Derrick Campana. (Courtesy Photo)
Kaitlin Wood, formerly of Lancaster, N.H., poses with her dog, Pemberley, to show off the new brace designed by Derrick Campana, host of Wizard of Paws. The story was filmed for an upcoming episode of Wizard of Paws. (Courtesy Photo)
Wizard of Paws Host Derrick Campana holds Pemberley while standing with Pemberley's owner, Kaitlin Wood, formerly of Lancaster, N.H., on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Campana created a brace for Pemberley and the story was filmed for an upcoming episode of Wizard of Paws. (Courtesy Photo)
Kaitlin Wood, formerly of Lancaster, N.H., is filmed by crew members for the show Wizard of Paws. Wood and her dog, Pemberley, will appear on an upcoming episode as Pemberley was fitted with a brace specially designed by the show's host Derrick Campana. (Courtesy Photo)
Kaitlin Wood, formerly of Lancaster, N.H., poses with her dog, Pemberley, to show off the new brace designed by Derrick Campana, host of Wizard of Paws. The story was filmed for an upcoming episode of Wizard of Paws. (Courtesy Photo)
A Northeast Kingdom dog has more and better mobility and a spot on a TV show thanks to the ‘Wizard of Paws.’
Pemberley, or ‘Pemmy’ as she’s known to her owner Kaitlin Wood, of Beecher Falls, met with Derrick Campana and his TV crew last weekend. Campana, host of the BYUtv series “Wizard of Paws,” is the wizard of designing prosthetics that better the lives of animals. Pemmy was fitted with a brace created by Campana, and the experience was filmed for an episode of Wizard of Paws.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.