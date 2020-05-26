The number of people identified with COVID-19 in the Northeast Kingdom has increased in recent days.
While new cases have been reported in Caledonia, Orleans and Essex counties in the last few days, these results do not reflect results from the popup testing clinics held in Lyndon and Newport last week. According to the Vermont Department of Health, those results have not yet become available to the Health Department.
There are now 28 cases in the Northeast Kingdom. Orleans County reported its 10th case on Tuesday after holding at 9 since mid April. Caledonia County reported its 15th case on Sunday, the first increase in the county since May 1. In Essex County the case count increased to 3 on Friday, May 22, the first new case since April 19.
According to Katie Warchut, a public health communications officer at the health department, these recent new cases were not a result of the popup testing done for asymptomatic people in Newport on Thursday, May 21, and in Lyndon (St. Johnsbury) on Saturday.
“We currently have results from pop-up sites through May 20, so they do not include Newport and St. Johnsbury’s pop-up events,” said Warchut.
New cases have also popped up in the North Country of New Hampshire recently. The New Hampshire Health Department has begun reporting total cases since March, which would include people who have recoved, as well as current cases by town. In recent days new active cases were reported in Whitefield and Northumberland in Coos County and Franconia, Lincoln and Woodstock in Grafton County.
Since the pandemic began, only Littleton has reported 5 cases with Northumberland, Whitefield, Randolph, Bethlehm, Franconia, Lisbon, Haverhill, Lincoln and Woodstock each reporting between 1 and 4 cases. Many of those towns no longer have active cases, reports the NH Health Department.
